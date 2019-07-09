AllyO Selected to Join the Alexander Mann Solutions Partnership Network

AI Recruiting Technology Company Shares Commitment to Delivering Business Value; Exceptional Service and Experiences

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllyO , the technology company renowned for its end-to-end AI recruiting solution, today announced it has joined The Hive, the elite partnership network of Alexander Mann Solutions. The Hive showcases the most disruptive technology and services partners in the Human Capital marketplace today, supporting the digital transformation of a wide range of global organizations.



Pag Miles, Global Head of Partnerships, Alexander Mann Solutions, commented, “Our clients expect – and deserve – access to the best and latest technology, content and tools. Attracting, engaging and retaining world-class talent requires partners that can best fit each client’s distinct needs. AllyO is a good example of a like-minded organization that shares our deep commitment to improving the talent acquisition process for candidates, companies and hiring teams.”

Established in 1996 by CEO Rosaleen Blair, Alexander Mann Solutions employs more than 4,000 talent acquisition and management experts across the globe, delivering a blend of outsourcing solutions and a full range of consulting and specialist services. The Hive partnership program was started in 2018 and, to date, consists of 100 partners actively supporting the total talent management requirements.

Miles continued, “The pace of change in the recruiting technology category continues to accelerate with AI driving significant momentum. AllyO has developed innovative and exciting developments that support digital transformation while leveraging investments in existing systems. They were a logical choice for inclusion in our partner program.”

David Bernstein, Partnerships Lead at AllyO said, “Consistently ranked top global RPO provider in the annual HRO Today Baker’s Dozen, Alexander Mann Solutions is a global HCM market leader. Our goal is to partner with those firms – such as AMS – to define the future of work through innovative thinking, collective expertise and exemplary service delivery. AllyO is honoured to become a member of The Hive.”

About AllyO

AllyO is an AI technology company with a simple mission – make recruiting delightful and efficient for everyone. It addresses the traditional inefficiencies of lost applicants and conversions due to poor candidate experience, the high cost of recruiting due to overburdening of administrative tasks on hiring teams and lack of visibility and control for HR leadership. It utilizes deeply conversational AI to fully automate an end-to-end recruiting workflow by intelligently engaging via texting over mobile and web. It is used by Fortune 500 enterprises that have experienced a 2-6X increase in applicant capture and conversion rate, 91 percent application completion rate and over 50 percent reduction in cost and time to hire.

AllyO is backed by leading investors such as Gradient Ventures (Google’s AI fund), Randstad Innovation Fund, Sapphire Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Cervin Ventures and Scale Venture Partners. AllyO is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For additional information, please visit us at allyo.com , LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Alexander Mann Solutions

We are Alexander Mann Solutions and we’re passionate about helping companies and individuals fulfil their potential through talent acquisition and management. Today, over 4,000 of our talent acquisition and management experts partner with more than 100 blue-chip organizations, operating in 40 languages and over 90 countries. We deliver a distinctive blend of outsourcing solutions and - through Talent Collective - a full range of consulting and specialist services. We provide unrivalled experience, capability and thought leadership to help clients attract, engage and retain the talent they need for business success. For more information, visit www.alexandermannsolutions.com .

Media Contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group 732-706-0123 ext. 703 kate@devonpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.