Naerodynamics, Inc. Announces Initial Short-Term Projections

/EIN News/ -- NASSAU, Bahamas, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naerodynamics, Inc. ("NDYN" or the "Company") (OTC:NDYN) announced its short term projections today. The Company currently operates 8,588.51 TH/s of cloud-based ASIC mining which produces 0.35 Bitcoin per day. Cloud mining provides the company with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining without the need to maintain the equipment or pay for power. Once the Company acquires 100,000 TH/s, we will explore opportunities to build a data center in the United States.



The Company will reinvest the proceeds daily until September 30, 2019. After that, we intend to reinvest a portion of the proceeds and to dividend out to the shareholders the remaining amount. Shareholders can see the daily payouts from the mining operation on our website at https://www.naerodynamics.com/mining-results.

The Company’s has completed its internal projections for reinvestment through September 30, 2019. These projections are based on a $11,000 Bitcoin price.

Date Anticipated TH/s Expected Payout July 30, 2019 16,901 TH/s 0.70 BTC August 31, 2019 36,265 TH/s 1.50 BTC September 30, 2019 87,258 TH/s 3.61 BTC

These projections represent the net proceeds after maintenance, power and pool fees. These projections are also based on past results which are not indicative of future results. BTC mining profitability is dependent on the price of BTC, block reward payout and mining difficulty, which are subject to change.



The current number of common shares outstanding for NDYN is 249,038,025 common shares and 2,000,000 shares of Series B Preferred. The current float is 18,074,680. (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NDYN/security).

About Naerodynamics, Inc.

Naerodynamics, Inc. is a holding company that operates subsidiaries that sell Bitcoin mining equipment and mine bitcoin.

For more information, visit www.naerodynamics.com

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering, development and/or manufacturing programs, changes in product mix, development and production delays, and other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Refer to the Company’s Risk Factors in its SEC filings and located on its website, https://www.naerodynamics.com/sec-filings .

Contact: Naerodynamics, Inc. Info@naerodynamics.com



