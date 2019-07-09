First Advantage Releases Key Insights & Trends for Better Screening Programs

Cumulative Report Highlights Ideas to Empower Positive Change

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage , the global leader in background check and drug screening solutions, today revealed the fifth and final report in its recent series benchmarking the state of the industry. Leveraging customer surveys cross-referenced with aggregate data from more than 66 million annual global searches, First Advantage focused its findings on ideas to empower positive change in background screening.



In the report are five essential insights, along with seven key trends, covering all aspects of the screening process, around the world and across multiple verticals.

These insights include the importance of candidate tracking, as it relates to capturing accurate information within an applicant tracking system, noting “When an ATS is used well, it’s easy to pull and analyze high-quality, time-stamp data for candidates moving through the hiring process. Companies that use ATS tracking methods consistently have an amazing advantage when looking for opportunities to improve and speed up the hiring process.” First Advantage further validates this thinking with a visual case study using anonamyzed data breaking down the time candidates spent at each stage, helping to pinpoint the duration of background screening.

As far as the trends go, First Advantage emphasizes the power of data on the part of employers, illustrating where screening sits in the “candidate funnel” and where applicants “fall out” during the recruiting lifecycle. It also includes what employers can do in response to each finding, providing tips for expediting and improving the background screening process.

Collectively, this latest report offers an important look at both the industry benchmarks and the vertical-specific program performance trends identified in the other parts of the series. These earlier releases covered the industry as a whole, U.S. product trends, global insights by region and practices across retail, transportation, staffing, healthcare and financial services.

First Advantage CEO Scott Staples shared, “In conducting this research, First Advantage sought to share actionable advice for employers who use background screening as part of their recruiting efforts. By examining the industry with such rigor, we were able to hone in on screening at both a local and global level and uncover what’s impacting performance and results. The result offers organizations a screening roadmap to help them manage risk and hire the best talent.”

To download a complimentary copy of “Top Insights and Trends to Fuel Better Screening Programs,” visit http://learn.fadv.com/2019TopScreeningTrendsPart5 .

All other “2019 Top Screening Trends” reports are available at http://learn.fadv.com/2019TopScreeningTrends for a limited time.

About First Advantage

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

To learn more, please visit fadv.com .

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

