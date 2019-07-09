Giving Days on GiveGab Raised Over $132 Million This Spring

/EIN News/ -- Ithaca, NY, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GiveGab, the number one digital platform for Giving Days and year-round fundraising solutions, just completed a record-breaking spring giving season. Between March and June, thousands of nonprofits collectively raised over $132 million through 64 Giving Days powered by GiveGab. Just over $60 million of this was fundraised through university Giving Days, while the rest was raised through Giving Days hosted by organizational civic leaders like community foundations representing regions throughout the country.

One of the many community-based giving events launched on GiveGab this spring was Amplify Austin Day, hosted by I Live Here I Give Here out of Austin, Texas. From February 29 - March 1, this Giving Day surpassed their fundraising goal with $11.2 million raised.

“GiveGab offers creativity in a giving platform. Our nonprofit members appreciated the creative functionality to create pages that popped. Moreover, GiveGab is set up so that it is easy for individuals in your community to engage in a way that is meaningful to them. The system is designed with fewer barriers so that community members can easily sign up to fundraise as an individual or as a team, can quickly give to multiple organizations that they support, or search for new organizations to engage with.” - Christine Herlin, Manager of Nonprofit & Customer Relations at I Live Here I Give Here.

In 2018, I Live Here I Give Here raised $10.3 million for this event using an alternative giving platform. This being their first experience with GiveGab, their team is thrilled with the 2019 results and the role GiveGab played in their success.

“What really sets GiveGab apart from other platforms is the heart and determination of their team. GiveGab creates a culture that cares. Every staff member is dedicated to creating the best platform experience possible so that giving day hosts, nonprofits, and the people that believe in them can succeed.” - Christine Herlin.

Approximately half of the 64 Giving Days that took place this spring also launched with GiveGab last year. Repeat Giving Days this spring included The Big Give, Idaho Gives, NH Gives, The Great Give, Missoula Gives, Give Dekalb County, Kentucky Gives Day, Give Big Kern, and more.

“We’re elated that each of our giving day partners continues to grow their days more than 30% annually on average. We’re honored to help our great partners empower tens of thousands of nonprofits to do critically important work in local communities around the world.” - Charlie Mulligan, CEO and Co-Founder at GiveGab.

About GiveGab: GiveGab is the Nonprofit Giving Platform, providing a quick and easy way for fundraising professionals to raise money online. Designed for cause-based organizations, community foundations, higher education institutions, and public media outlets, GiveGab offers a complete suite of products and services that have helped over 35,000 nonprofits raise more than $1.5 billion through everyday giving, campaigns, events, Giving Days, and more.

Marcy Ogborn GiveGab 607-745-7249 marcy@givegab.com

