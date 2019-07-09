Standard Specifications for Transportation Materials, Methods of Sampling & Testing, and Provisional Standards - Online Access, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Standard Specifications for Transportation Materials and Methods of Sampling and Testing, and Provisional Standards" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Materials Standards contain specifications, test methods, and provisional standards commonly used in the construction of highway facilities.



They are available as a one-year online subscription. When you subscribe, you will automatically receive access to all updates published during your subscription period, as well as access to recent past editions, with changes between editions highlighted for ease of reference.



The Materials Standards are updated three times per year, in mid-April, mid-June, and at the end of July.

The April Update revises the sections on Hydraulic Cement and Lime, Fresh Concrete, Hardened Concrete, Pavement Measurement, Bridge and Pavement Preservation, and Quality Assurance and Environmental.

The June Update revises the sections on General Manufactured Materials, including Concrete Drainage Structures, Flexible and Metallic Pipe, Markings and Coatings, and Safety Devices.

The July Update revises the sections on Geotechnical, and Bituminous Materials and Mixtures.

