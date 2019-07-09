Ameri100 Partners With Inpedio to Bring Cybersecurity to SAP Landscape

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) (“Ameri100” or the “Company”), a specialized SAP® cloud, digital and enterprise solutions company, announced that it has entered into a partnership with Inpedio, an Israeli cybersecurity company, that leverages Ameri100 sales and enterprise delivery teams to offer Inpedio cybersecurity technologies to Ameri100’s customer base in the U.S. through an exclusive cooperation agreement. The partnership furthers Ameri100’s solutions sales strategy by addressing the cybersecurity needs of its SAP enterprise customers.



Ameri100 is planning on extending its IT solutions offerings to include remediation and cyber forensic services for customers who have already experienced damage from cybersecurity failures. Ameri100’s digital innovation team is building IP to apply Inpedio’s technology to the SAP landscape, including an extension to Linux servers.

Initial validation is currently underway with large customers and a leading enterprise infrastructure managed service provider. Validation includes implementing a secure testing environment and demonstration of protection from active threat vectors. Inpedio’s technology is GDPR compliant, thereby ensuring that no data leaves the customers’ systems.

Brent Kelton, CEO of Ameri100, stated, “The need for SAP-focused cybersecurity tools and services has gained prominence following the recent identification of 10KBLAZE. Through our partnership with Inpedio, we establish a greenfield opportunity with a cutting-edge cybersecurity provider while also extending our solutions offering and deepening our relationships with our enterprise customers.”

“We are excited about the partnership with Ameri100, both in establishing enterprise sales in the United States and extending our technology to the SAP landscape,” said Uri Brison, CEO of Inpedio. “Our expertise is on advanced technology for endpoint security, including zero-day and one-day threat vectors. These threat vectors are not protected by traditional, signature-based anti-virus technologies, and behavior-based cybersecurity tools lead to significant false positives and use of system resources. Our expertise includes protection from exploits and ransomware, such as WannaCry, 10KBLAZE, and the recent attacks on government systems. As an illustration of our technology, we were able to implement our “Kill Switch” technology to protect against the CVE 2018-8440 exploit before the release of a Microsoft Windows patch or anti-virus update. We look forward to bringing this same level of expertise and diligence to the SAP landscape through Ameri100.”

About Ameri100

Ameri100 is a fast-growing specialized SAP® cloud, digital and enterprise solutions company which provides SAP® services to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia, Ameri100 has offices in the U.S. and Canada. The Company also has global delivery centers in India. With its bespoke engagement model, the Company delivers transformational value to its clients across industry verticals. For further information, visit www.ameri100.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to the business and expected future events or future performance of Ameri100 and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Ameri100's financial and growth projections as well as statements concerning our plans, predictions, estimates, strategies, intentions, beliefs and other information concerning our business and the markets in which we operate. The future performance of Ameri100 may be adversely affected by the following risks and uncertainties: the level of market demand for our services, the highly-competitive market for the types of services that we offer, market conditions that could cause our customers to reduce their spending for our services, our ability to create, acquire and build new businesses and to grow our existing businesses, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, currency fluctuations and market conditions around the world, and other risks not specifically mentioned herein but those that are common to industry. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and risks, investors should review Ameri100's reports on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which can be accessed through the SEC's website. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Ameri100 undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events, information or circumstances.

