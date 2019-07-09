Bendheim Joins FirstLOOK Event at the New York Design Center

Recently-Opened Bendheim DesignLab™ to Showcase Latest Glass Solutions for the Contract Market

NEW YORK, NY, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bendheim is following up the official opening of its Design Lab with its first ever participation in the New York Design Center’s FirstLOOK event in July. The company will join dozens of leading contract showrooms to present its latest specialty glass offerings for the commercial market.

FirstLOOK at the New York Design Center takes place on Wednesday, July 17th from 4PM to 8PM.



Bendheim's TurnKey™ glass cladding system is designed for movability and speed of installation.









Bendheim’s consultative glass design center will open its doors to FirstLOOK guests on the top floor of 200 Lexington Ave. on July 17th, 4 – 8 PM. As part of the new products tour, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the company’s latest introductions, including its redesigned TurnKey™ glass cladding system, now available with concealed attachments.

TurnKey is designed for movability and speed of installation – to accommodate today’s rapidly changing work environments. It uses miniature mechanical fasteners to install modular glass walls. As a result, panels can be easily replaced, re-assembled in a new location, or repurposed as dry-erase glass boards.

A&D professionals looking to inject a refined hospitality-inspired aesthetic into office interiors will be able to examine large panels of Bendheim’s new Metalix 2 Collection, introduced this May. The collection comprises eight shimmering glass varieties, featuring woven metal meshes in design-forward pale bronze, rose gold, and silver hues.

“This is one of Bendheim’s most significant events of the year,” said Steven Jayson, Bendheim Co-Owner and Executive Vice President. “Some call FirstLOOK ‘the Neocon of New York.’ It’s a great way to introduce our new consultative design center. There will be many new things to explore… really, the whole Bendheim space, so we are excited.”

Bendheim’s Design Lab allows visitors to experience hundreds of specialty glass varieties in large panels and under various light conditions. Its Midtown convenience and bright open spaces enable faster, more efficient evaluation of materials, while its team of design consultants can assist A&D professionals with custom product development. To visit the Lab during the upcoming FirstLOOK event, please RSVP at https://nydc.com/firstlook.

Christina Scott Catalyst Marketing Communications, Inc. 203.348.7541 cscott@catalystmc.com

