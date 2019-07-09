Joffrey Long, Private Money Lender, to Attend Duane Gomer NMLS Seminar

Mortgage Expert Witness

Loan Originator 8-Hour, Continuing Education NMLS class taught by Duane Gomer in Laguna Hills

"More and more loan originators are finding out the industry insight, valuable ideas, and great networking you get from attending live classes.” — Joffrey Long

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joffrey Long , private money lender and mortgage expert witness , will attend the Duane Gomer, 8-hour, continuing education class on July 19, 2019 in Laguna Hills, CA.The class fills the continuing education requirement under Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS) for loan originators annual CE renewal. The class will be delivered live by Duane Gomer, President of www.DuaneGomer.com and will feature:* Federal Law Updates, including the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, Tila-Respa Integrated Disclosures, andmore* Ethics and Consumer Protection* Non-traditional Mortgage Lending* California State-specific Laws and Regulations, including the Homeowner's Bill of Rights and licensingunder the California Department of Business OversightNot only do the classes help loan originators comply with applicable laws, documentation, and practical requirements of making, arranging, and acting as a loan servicer with respect to loans, they may assist loan originators in avoiding litigation, court, or arbitration proceedings that may be more likely to occur when not completing loan transactions correctly.The classes are delivered in a lively, interactive manner, with participation from attendees.Joffrey Long will instruct a number of the continuing education classes, with a complete list of dates and locations being released soon.Visit www.DuaneGomer.com for more information.



