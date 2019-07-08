Varonis Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced that it will report its second quarter 2019 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Monday, July 29, 2019.

In conjunction with this announcement, Varonis will host a conference call on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial 877-425-9470 (domestic) or 201-389-0878 (international). The conference ID number is 13691860. A replay of this conference call will be available through August 5, 2019, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13691860. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website (www.varonis.com), and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data on premises and in the cloud: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity, perimeter telemetry and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by discovering, classifying and locking down sensitive, regulated and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases including data protection, threat detection and response, and compliance. Varonis started operations in 2005 and, as of March 31, 2019, had approximately 6,700 customers worldwide — comprised of industry leaders in many sectors including technology, consumer, retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, media, and education.













Investor Relations Contact: James Arestia Varonis Systems, Inc. 646-640-2149 jarestia@varonis.com News Media Contacts: Rachel Hunt Varonis Systems, Inc. 877-292-8767 (ext. 4247) rhunt@varonis.com Mia Damiano Merritt Group 703-390-1502 damiano@merrittgrp.com



