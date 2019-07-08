Three Genesis HealthCare Centers Earn 2019 Silver National Quality Awards

/EIN News/ -- KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis HealthCare, one of the largest post-acute care providers in the United States, today announced that three of its affiliated skilled nursing / senior living facilities were recognized as a recipient of the 2019 Silver – Achievement in Quality Award recipient by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). The award is the second of three distinctions possible through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program , which spotlights providers across the nation that have demonstrated their dedication to improving quality of care for residents and patients in long term and post-acute care.

The three Genesis affiliated centers receiving the Silver honor are:

PineBrook Center, Venice, FL

Crestview Center, Shelbyville, KY

Hampshire Center, Romney, WV

“Quality improvement has long-been a priority at Genesis HealthCare,” shares Chief Executive Officer George V. Hager, Jr. “These three Genesis centers have demonstrated an exceptional track record of providing quality care and services to our patients and residents. We are extremely proud of the hard work and dedication of each and every employee at these three centers.”

Based on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, AHCA/NCAL’s National Quality Award Program, established in 1996, challenges member providers to achieve performance excellence through three progressive levels—Bronze, Silver, and Gold. At the Silver level, members develop and demonstrate effective approaches that help improve organizational performance and health care outcomes.

“As a Silver Quality Award recipient, these centers are well on their way to progress in their quality journey by continuing to achieve better quality results,” said Alana Wolfe, Chair of the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board of Overseers. “I commend them for this outstanding achievement.”

As a 2019 recipient of the Silver award, these centers can now advance in further developing comprehensive approaches that meet the criteria required for the Gold – Excellence in Quality Award .

The awards will be presented during AHCA/NCAL’s 70th Convention & Expo in Orlando, Florida, October 13-16, 2019.

ABOUT GENESIS HEALTHCARE

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: GEN) is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation's largest post-acute care providers with more than 400 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 29 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to more than 1,200 healthcare providers in 46 states, the District of Columbia and China. References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. and each of its wholly-owned companies. For more information, please visit www.genesishcc.com.

ABOUT AHCA/NCAL

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represent more than 13,700 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers and homes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit www.ahca.org or www.ncal.org .

Contact: Lori Mayer

610-925-4138

Lori.Mayer@genesishcc.com



