Capital Southwest Leads a Recapitalization of Driven, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) (Nasdaq:CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it led a recapitalization of Driven, Inc. (“Driven”), a leading provider of eDiscovery consulting services. Capital Southwest provided a first lien term loan and will act as the sole investor and administrative agent for the credit facility.



"We are excited about our new partnership with Driven and its management team,” said Matt Darrah, Principal of Capital Southwest. “We are impressed by Driven’s management team and its ability to drive cost out of litigation and to serve its law firm and corporate clients effectively. Driven has developed the tools and products needed to support the growing volume and complexity associated with the eDiscovery market.”

“We are pleased with the selection of Capital Southwest as our financing partner. Capital Southwest delivered an attractive financing solution with the capital and flexibility that will help Driven achieve its growth potential,” said Ozzy Jimenez, CEO of Driven, Inc.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, Driven, Inc. (“Driven” or the “Company”) is an eDiscovery consultancy and information management company that supports customers across the data lifecycle primarily as it relates to litigation support. Within eDiscovery, the Company offers a full spectrum of solutions to clients through a combination of consulting, technology resale, forensics, managed review, production, and hosting. Through its Update Legal division, the Company also offers a comprehensive suite of legal staffing services, further enhancing Driven’s ability to serve as a one-stop provider for litigation support and eDiscovery services.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation (Nasdaq:CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company, with approximately $326 million in net assets as of March 31, 2019. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 to $25 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

