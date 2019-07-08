Zambia Women's Rugby National Team Announced

The Zambia Women's Rugby National Team has been in preparation for the game against Zimbabwe set for the Machinery Exchange Stadium in Harare on Saturday 13th July, 2019.

Team Manager Miyoba Hangala announced the team on Monday 07th July and said the following had made the Provisional Squad.

1. Martha Banda

2. Yvonne Mulenga

3. Natasha Musonda

4. Rennie Suzi Wilima

5. Evelyn Kamoha

6. Loveness Nakamba

7. Mutale Nkweto

8. Bwalya Chibomba

9. Shirley Mwami

10. Febby Milimo

11. Milika Banda

12. Susan Kampamba

13. Mary Lyamba

14. Mary Phiri

15. Bertha Chanda

16. Prisca Samutela

17. Martha Musonda

18. Natasha Katambo

19. Veronica Lungu

20. Gladys Kabamba

21. Jane Malise

22. Maggie Chama

23. Misozi Kasonka

24. Maggie Kasonka

25. Mildred Musonda

Hangala reviewed that the girls are in high spirits and are excitedly looking forward to the repeat of last year's encounter in which they beat Zimbabwe in a tough game played at the Leopards Cage in Mufulira, Zambia.

Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.