Liferay Names Fred Tsai Vice President of Customer Success

Liferay taps veteran of Salesforce and Dell to lead company’s new customer success division focused on helping customers leverage Liferay technology to drive their digital transformation

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, Inc., which makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile and connected devices, today announced that industry veteran Fred Tsai has joined the company as Liferay’s first Vice President of Customer Success. In this role, Fred will lead Liferay’s teams and programs responsible for driving customer engagement, adoption and retention.



“Many of the world’s leading companies and institutions depend on Liferay technology to serve their customers and employees. It’s a great honor to be in a position to help our customers make a true and lasting impact in the marketplace and in their communities,” said Fred Tsai, VP of Customer Success at Liferay. “Our goal is to offer customers a vision for what they can achieve in their businesses and serve as a trusted partner for each and every one of them as they move towards digital transformation. Ultimately, we want all of our customers to be successful for life."



Fred will be focused on investing in Liferay’s global customer success team of CSMs and specialists as well as delivering new forms of educational, training and technology adoption content to customers. This investment will be designed to complement existing initiatives such as Liferay’s Customer Advisory Board and community events.



“Customer Success is all about helping organizations make the most of the investments they’ve made by providing insight into the practices and patterns that have made other companies successful. With the growing breadth of the Liferay product portfolio, it’s become essential that we provide our customers with guidance on how to make the most of all that we have to offer,” said Bryan Cheung, CEO of Liferay. “The experience Fred brings to Liferay from Salesforce and Dell in building world-class customer success organizations will be instrumental in ensuring our customers get what they were promised when making the decision to invest in Liferay technology."



Fred joins Liferay from Salesforce, where he served as Senior Director of Customer Success Strategy, helping its Commercial and SMB business reach best-in-class levels of customer engagement and retention. Prior to his role at Salesforce, Fred spent nearly 10 years living and working in Asia where he served in senior roles at Dell, including as Director of China Strategy and regional leader of its Consumer and SMB PC business. Fred began his career in technology investment banking at Deutsche Bank in San Francisco. He received his MA in international relations and economics from the Johns Hopkins School of International Studies (SAIS) in Washington and graduated from Washington University in St. Louis. Fred is also an active volunteer in the community. He founded the Young China Watchers of San Francisco and is a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations, where he was a member of the 2018 advisory committee on botnets.





