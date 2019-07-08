Pinnacle Dermatology, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company, Acquires Bolingbrook Dermatology in Bolingbrook, IL.

/EIN News/ -- Lombard, IL, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pinnacle Dermatology has acquired Bolingbrook Dermatology, further expanding its presence and dedication to providing excellent dermatologic care in the Chicagoland area. Bolingbrook Dermatology is a thriving dermatology practice founded and led by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Tehming Liang.

“We welcome Bolingbrook Dermatology to the Pinnacle Dermatology family,” said Chad A. Eckes, CEO, Pinnacle Dermatology. “Over the past 24 years, Dr. Liang has established a strong practice dedicated to providing excellence in medical and surgical dermatologic care for patients. Additionally, Pinnacle Dermatology and Bolingbrook Dermatology have established a strong relationship over the years with Dr. Liang referring many patients requiring Mohs surgery to Pinnacle. This relationship along with our shared values make the practice a perfect fit to take our partnership to the next level”.

Dr. Liang earned his medical degree from the University of Miami School of Medicine in 1987. After completing his residency at the University of Chicago Hospital, he taught for four years at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio and served as the interim chairman and director of the dermatology residency program. In 1995, Dr. Liang returned to the Chicago area to open Bolingbrook Dermatology. He is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, American Medical Association, Chicago Society of Dermatology and the Illinois Dermatologic Association.

“My team and I are excited to join Pinnacle Dermatology. This opportunity will allow us to utilize the great shared service model that Pinnacle offers, creating efficiencies in our operations and opening up even more time for us to continue to provide the highest quality care to our patients.” said Dr. Liang.

This integration is yet another step in Pinnacle Dermatology’s strategy to build a strong, multi-site dermatology practice operating in multiple geographic markets. Pinnacle provides a preeminent patient experience in comprehensive and compassionate skin care and has expanded services throughout the region with offices whose values and standard practices are aligned with this mission. Responsive and passionate patient care, including same day appointments, patient education and a commitment to provide screening for the early detection of skin cancer are central to this practice.

Pinnacle Dermatology will continue serving the patients of Bolingbrook Dermatology at the current location. Medical insurance coverage will remain the same. To schedule an appointment, call Pinnacle Dermatology 833-257-7546 (833-CLR-SKIN).

About Pinnacle Dermatology, LLC

Pinnacle Dermatology is proud to be a place where extraordinary things happen. Our physicians, clinic staff members and corporate employees all work together to help our patients get and keep healthy skin, hair and nails in every clinic, every day. If you are looking for extraordinary medical and cosmetic dermatology services, let us show you what is possible. www.pinnacleskin.com

Christy Katzfey Pinnacle Dermatology (708) 634-4604 Christy.katzfey@pinnacleskin.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.