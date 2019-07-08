NatureSweet® Launches its Sweetest Tomato Yet!

The No. 1 grower of best-tasting tomatoes introduces NEW Comets™ tomatoes into the market

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio,TX, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NatureSweet® (NatureSweet.com) is the single source solution for greenhouse grown vegetables. Driven by its mission to transform the lives of Agricultural workers in North America, NatureSweet® continues to expand its portfolio with great tasting products consumers will love.

Because of its 9,000 full time Associates, NatureSweet® has officially launched its newest addition, Comets™-a sweet golden snacking tomato that’s out of this world sweet. Comets™ are tested for sweetness, firmness and freshness to the highest quality standard. Within 24 hours they’re packed, shipped, and on their way to your local store.

“We are dedicated to providing consumers with variety to meet the needs of different usage occasions all year long. Our new Comets™ tomatoes offer the highest BRIX in our product line up providing an indulgent snacking experience.,” says Amit Patel, Marketing Director.

Comets™ have a sleek and premium packaging design and have achieved gold standard (CLT) consumer testing results. This new item is available year-round and 100% greenhouse grown.

About NS Brands, Ltd.®

NS Brands, Ltd.® is the single source solution for organic and conventional greenhouse grown vegetables in North America driven through the consumer’s preference and demand for snacking tomatoes. Always vine-nurtured and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NS Brands, Ltd. produce guarantees great taste all year round. NS Brands, Ltd produce is carefully grown, harvested and packaged by more than 9,000 full-time Associates, and are sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for its amazing Associates, award-winning quality, and innovative packaging, NS Brands, Ltd. ® is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate.

