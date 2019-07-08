Kofax Establishes Leadership Position as the Only RPA Provider Delivering End-to-End Intelligent Automation

As part of Kofax’s Intelligent Automation platform, Kofax RPA uniquely addresses common limitations while digitally transforming operations at scale

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kofax ®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software to digitally transform end-to-end business operations, today announced its leadership position as the only provider of robotic process automation ( RPA ) software capable of delivering end-to-end Intelligent Automation solutions at scale. Kofax RPA is the only RPA solution built into a robust Intelligent Automation platform. For the first time, organizations can automate and manage the entire process journey – from cognitive capture to data transformation to process orchestration and customer communications – all within a single, fully-integrated environment focused on improving the customer experience while driving operational efficiencies.



“Standalone RPA tools automate rules-based tasks. Typical business processes consist of many simple through extremely complex tasks, which is why RPA alone can’t automate end-to-end processes,” said Chris Huff , Chief Strategy Officer at Kofax. “Kofax has invested over $500 million on six complementary automation acquisitions over the last decade, including market-leading RPA technology, so that customers are able to achieve end-to-end automation as part of their larger digital transformation initiatives. No other RPA player can boast this breadth in Intelligent Automation capabilities – all on a fully-integrated platform. That’s a significant differentiation and competitive advantage.”

Kofax is committed to enabling its RPA customers to leverage its Intelligent Automation platform by:

Fully integrating RPA with cognitive capture and document transformation. Sixty-two percent of all business processes rely on documents and records. So, if organizations want to include a PDF or document as part of an RPA process being automated, they need the ability to perform document capture and transformation. Kofax has consistently been recognized as having a marketing-leading 28 percent share of these markets – far above those of all other providers. Fully integrating process orchestration and RPA on a single-vendor unified platform. Human, task-oriented bottlenecks require integration of RPA with process orchestration. Onboarding, for instance, typically requires a complex, orchestrated process. A new employee onboarding process typically requires data from external sources for validation, such as employment histories, proof of residency, court judgments and driving records. If that data can’t automatically be brought into the process orchestration workflow, manual intervention or custom coding is commonly required. RPA tools attempt to avoid this by executing the task that would otherwise require human intervention – but only Kofax can provide end-to-end automation of critical operations on the same platform while eliminating the friction, cost and overhead otherwise required with a multi-vendor solution. Delivering native AI built into Kofax RPA. Native AI means AI that’s developed to address a specific business purpose – such as the automation of end-to-end business processes. The AI touted by standalone RPA vendors is incapable of delivering these capabilities. Only Kofax delivers AI, Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Intelligent Screen Automation using Bayesian Classifiers built natively into its solutions. For example, organizations requiring document recognition and classification, sentiment analysis and image recognition can accomplish it all natively within Kofax’s Intelligent Automation platform without the need for additional, third-party AI technology. Embedding the ‘customer satisfaction loop’ into RPA. Many RPA applications are enhanced if customer communications are automated as part of a process. These include compliance notices, disclosures and other notifications, as well as documents that need to be executed and returned. This isn’t possible using standalone RPA products – customer satisfaction and communications are an afterthought that users are forced to address on their own. Only Kofax delivers native customer communications, mobility and electronic signature capabilities – providing a better customer experience in its solutions. Providing RPA as an integrated Intelligent Automation platform capability. Kofax’s end-to-end Intelligent Automation sets the platform apart from every standalone RPA product. RPA needs to be rapidly deployable, designed for immediate use, and capable of automating all points on the business process transformation journey. Kofax’s Intelligent Automation platform harnesses five highly-integrated, unified, AI-driven capabilities: Cognitive Capture, RPA, Process Orchestration, Mobility and Engagement and Advanced Analytics. This platform-centric approach eliminates pain while delivering on the promise of digital transformation, helping organizations improve their competitive advantage, accelerate time-to-value and lower the total cost of ownership.

About Kofax

Kofax software enables organizations to Work Like Tomorrow™ – today. Kofax’s Intelligent Automation software platform helps organizations transform information-intensive business processes, reduce manual work and errors, minimize costs, and improve customer engagement. We combine RPA, cognitive capture, process orchestration, mobility and engagement, and analytics to ease implementations and deliver dramatic results that mitigate compliance risk and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. Kofax provides a rapid return on investment for over 20,000 customers in financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, supply chain, business process outsourcing and other markets. Kofax delivers its software and solutions through its direct sales and services organization and more than 650 indirect channel partners and integrators in more than 60 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit kofax.com .

