Bring Big Screen Entertainment Home

/EIN News/ -- MISSION, Kan., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) The smash hit “Toy Story 4” helped raise the 2019 summer box office even higher than last year’s record-breaking summer. That trend looks to continue in July with highly anticipated releases such as “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “The Lion King” on deck. However, the local theater isn’t the only place for movie fans to get in on the big screen excitement.



Photo courtesy of Tubi





Summer is the perfect time to enjoy a movie surrounded by the comforts of home. You might lounge on the couch with the air conditioner cranked up high or invite the neighbors over for a backyard movie night on the projector screen. Or if you’re on vacation and find a little down time, a movie can be a great way to keep boredom at bay.

Streaming media services and a wide range of enabled devices put an expansive library of film and TV titles right at your fingertips, so you can enjoy watching what you want the way you want. With the right service, you can even skip the hassle of credit cards and subscription fees via advertiser-supported streaming services.

For example, the world’s largest free movie and TV service, Tubi, offers more than 15,000 movies and television shows on-demand, and some of this summer’s hot releases are the perfect complement to the season’s big screen hits.

Pop culture expert Maude Garrett – TV and radio host, producer, voice actor and founder of GeekBomb.net – recommends these selections that will debut on-demand in July:

After you’ve seen your friendly neighborhood “Spider-Man” in action, check out the real-life heroes portrayed by Nicolas Cage and others in “World Trade Center.”

After you’ve taken the kids to see “The Lion King,” watch the family road trip comedy “Are We There Yet?” starring Ice Cube.

Following Quentin Tarantino’s ensemble drama “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” see the Best Picture-winning ensemble film “Crash” or the searing crime-drama “Rampart” with Woody Harrelson.

Once you’ve gotten your chills from the creepy horror film “Midsommar,” brace yourself for the psychological thriller “The Number 23” starring Jim Carrey as a tortured soul haunted by mysterious numbers.

Search for more free movies to keep your summer filled with entertainment and fun at Tubi.TV.

