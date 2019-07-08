Police seize over three thousand weapons in Moxico

Luena, ANGOLA, July 8 - At least 3,513 firearms of different calibres have been seized by the National Police (PN), in the province of Moxico, during the last 11 years.,

The weapons were collected as part of the civil disarmament process, which began in March 2008.

Speaking to ANGOP on July 9, World Day for Disarmament, the 2nd provincial commander of the PN in Moxico, José Alberto Tchinhama, said that of the weapons seized, 2,707 were destroyed and 806 were under the control of the police.

In the process, he highlighted the contribution of the region's inhabitants and the peasants, in particular, in denouncing the places where the guns were hidden.

"This collaboration continues and has allowed the collection of more weapons," said the police officer.

