Foreign minister arrives in Luanda

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 8 - Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto returned to Angola Monday after attending the 12th Extraordinary Summit of the African Union (AU) in Niamey (Niger), representing the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço. ,

During the 12th extraordinary AU Summit held last weekend, the head of the Angolan diplomacy said that Angola will ratify the agreement of the African Free Trade Area (ZCLCA) in the near future.

However, he confirmed that the process is in progress, and the discussion of the dossier is already scheduled by the Angolan deputies.

Angola was the third country to sign the treaty, by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, in Kigali, Rwanda, on March 21, 2018.

ZCLCA aims to establish the largest market in the world, with an accumulated Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which can reach USD 2.5 billion.

The AU believes the agreement will lead to a 60 percent increase in intra-continent trade by 2022.

