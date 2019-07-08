Cowen Partners | Executive Search + Consulting Now Offers CEO Succession Planning for Mid Market Clients

CEO Departures Hit a 17-Year High in 2019 - according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Because CEO turnover is at an all time high, Cowen Partners has started offering CEO Succession Planning coupled with it's existing executive search solutions."Succession planning is the board's fiduciary responsibility to assure that shareholders/members continue to receive an uninterrupted and undiminished flow of value-driven products and services in the event of a planned or unplanned leadership transition."Shawn Cole, Founding Partner and PresidentCEO vacancies can be planned or unplanned in either scenario, and by the time a succession plan is needed, it is far too late to start building one. Because of this, it is the responsibility of the board to make succession planning an annual priority, even in the face of more immediate and tangible issues.In addition to being necessary for risk mitigation, succession planning brings with it several beneficial byproducts:It provides a framework that drives senior executive development, aligning leadership at the top of the enterprise with the strategic needs of the organization.It gives the CEO, through an ongoing analysis of the job requirements, the opportunity to adjust his or her role in light of changing business conditions and strategic imperatives.It strengthens the relationship and information flow between the board and the senior management team through the regular contact that is part of the board’s review of candidates.CEO Succession PlanningWe work with leading organizations across the private and public sectors. Our scale, scope, and knowledge allow us to address problems that no one else can. We have deep strategic industry expertise as well as geographical reach, and we are passionate about taking on immense challenges that matter to our clients and their stakeholders.The transition from one CEO to another is a critical moment in an organization’s history. A properly designed and executed succession plan is at the center of any successful transition.About Cowen Partners | Executive Search + Consulting:Cowen Partners supports executive leaders and boards in the pursuit of exceptional talent. Having seen every aspect of the hiring process as managers, business owners and executive leaders, we focus on delivering stand-out candidates for executive and leadership positions across the country.No matter what industry you’re in, when we work for you, we focus on precision. This includes doing the quiet, behind-the-scenes work necessary to bring you the right mix of qualified candidates. Our laser focus is one of the main reasons clients call back when new positions open in their organizations.Our model is built on due diligence, process, critical review, and teamwork. Working this way allows us to extend our reach across the country to connect experts with experts, and help shape the way companies and professionals grow.To date, we have successfully placed hundreds of executives in industries such as technology, real estate, healthcare, logistics, media and finance.Learn more about us and what we do here: https://cowenpartners.com



