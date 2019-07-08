BAB, Inc. Reports Profit for 2nd Quarter FY 2019

/EIN News/ -- DEERFIELD, Ill., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB), announced its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2019.



For the quarter ended May 31, 2019, BAB had revenues of $774,000 and net income of $128,000, or $0.02 per share, versus revenues of $560,000 and net income of $178,000, or $0.02 per share, for the same quarter last year. On December 1, 2018, BAB, Inc. adopted Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 606 utilizing the modified retrospective transition method. The adoption of ASC 606 changes how revenue is recognized for franchise fees, license fees and gift card revenue. Had ASC 606 not been adopted, second quarter 2019 net income would have been $120,000. A material addition to revenue, due to the adoption of ASC 606, is the inclusion of marketing fund payments in revenues for the second quarter of 2019 in the amount of $256,000. This marketing fund adoption did not affect net income because an offsetting amount of $256,000 is included in expenses.

For the six months ended May 31, 2019, BAB had revenues of $1,487,000 and net income of $225,000, or $0.03 per share, versus revenues of $1,061,000 and net income of $278,000, or $0.04 per share for the same period in 2018. Had ASC 606 not been adopted, the six months ended May 31, 2019 net income would have been $257,000. A material addition to revenue is the inclusion of marketing fund payments in revenues for the six months ended May 31, 2019 in the amount of $485,000. This marketing fund adoption did not affect net income because an offsetting amount of $485,000 is included in expenses.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended May 31, 2019, were $641,000, versus $383,000, in 2018. Total operating expenses for the six months ended May 31, 2019 were $1,252,000 versus $768,000 for the six months ended May 31, 2018. Included in 2019 three months and six months expenses were Marketing expenses of $256,000 and $485,000, respectively.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® frozen yogurt and Brewster’s® Coffee. The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its website can be visited at www.babcorp.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “forecast,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “believe” and similar expressions and all statements which are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the company’s actual results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The above factors are more fully discussed in the company’s SEC filings.

(TABLE FOLLOWS)

Contact: BAB, Inc. Michael K. Murtaugh (847) 948-7520 Fax: (847) 405-8140 www.babcorp.com







BAB, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Quarter Ended Six Months Ended 05/31/19 05/31/18 % Change 05/31/19 05/31/18 % Change REVENUES Royalty fees from franchised stores $ 419,737 $ 425,435 -1.3 % $ 792,855 $ 810,486 -2.2 % Franchise and area development fee revenue 3,413 1,500 127.5 % 16,826 1,500 1021.7 % Licensing fees and other income 95,232 133,536 -28.7 % 192,213 248,952 -22.8 % Marketing Fund Revenue 255,832 - N/M 484,620 - N/M Total Revenue 774,214 560,471 38.1 % 1,486,514 1,060,938 40.1 % OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 384,968 382,656 0.6 % 766,481 767,165 -0.1 % Depreciation and amortization 401 288 39.2 % 800 440 81.8 % Marketing Fund Expenses 255,832 - N/M 484,620 - N/M Total Expense 641,201 382,944 67.4 % 1,251,901 767,605 63.1 % Income from operations 133,013 177,527 -25.1 % 234,613 293,333 -20.0 % Interest expense - - - - - - Interest/other income 124 23 439.1 % 384 47 717.0 % Income taxes (5,000 ) - N/M (10,000 ) (15,000 ) N/M NET INCOME $ 128,137 $ 177,550 -27.8 % $ 224,997 $ 278,380 -19.2 % Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.02 N/M $ 0.03 $ 0.04 N/M Average number of shares outstanding 7,263,508 7,263,508 7,263,508 7,263,508







