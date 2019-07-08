Mark Mooney joins CopperPoint as Vice President & Head of Underwriting, California

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a southwest regional commercial insurance company, announced Mark Mooney has joined the company as Vice President & Head of Underwriting for California.



“We are excited to welcome Mark to CopperPoint where he will lead our California underwriting team,” said Tom Collins, Senior Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer. “Mark’s extensive experience in commercial lines underwriting is a significant asset as we realize our vision of being a top-tier regional insurance company. We look forward to his leadership in carrying forward our underwriting strategy in this important marketplace.”

In addition to leading the underwriting function, Mark will also work closely with the Business Development teams to ensure the profitability and growth of the business. He will be based at CopperPoint’s PacificComp regional office in Westlake Village, California.

Most recently, Mark was the Regional Vice President, Texas Region at Union Standard Insurance Group (W.R. Berkley Corporation) where he was responsible for profit and loss throughout the Texas region for small commercial, middle market and Agribusiness. Prior to Union Standard, Mark was the Regional Underwriting Vice President at QBE North America for the western region out of San Francisco, California. He also held positions at Foremost Business Insurance and Auto Owners Insurance Company.

Mark holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance from Michigan State University and a CLSC certification.



About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies ( www.copperpoint.com ) is a leading provider of workers’ compensation and commercial insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing six state footprint in the southwestern US, CopperPoint embodies stability and sustainability for policyholders in AZ, CA, CO, NM, NV, and UT. It has $4 billion in assets, a policyholder surplus of nearly $1.5 billion and no debt.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of Arizona based CopperPoint Insurance Companies, California based Pacific Compensation Insurance Company, and other CopperPoint insurance entities. All companies are rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best.

Contact Jennifer Johnston jjohnston@copperpoint.com 602.631.2351



