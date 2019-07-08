Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. Announces Form 10 Registration Statement Now Effective

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- via OTC PR WIRE – Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DVLP) (“DVLP” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the cannabis, hemp and CBD marketplaces, has officially announced that its Form 10 registration statement, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has become effective as of July 1, 2019.



After the effective date, the Company will report required information and annual reports to the SEC on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and periodic reports on Form 8-K, pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In addition, the Company will remain transparent in reporting related information regarding shareholder actions, proxies and stock ownership rules. The first annual report on Form 10-K will cover the year ending on Dec. 31, 2019.

In general, the filings that the Company is now required to file will help the Company better relay business information to current and potential investors, including highly detailed audited financial statements, policies and potential risk factors. A copy of the Form 10 can be found on the SEC website ( www.sec.gov ) by searching for Golden Developing Solutions.

Stavros Triant, CEO of Golden Developing Solutions, says, “This week has been groundbreaking for our company, as we’re finally able to announce that our Form 10 Registration Statement is effective. We’re now a fully reporting company to the SEC.”

Triant continues, “From this day forward, our strategic approach to building an ecosystem based on a strong tech and marketing foundation will only continue to help support the community, build brand image and push wider distribution channels. DVLP and its ancillary cannabis and CBD businesses are dedicated to focusing our efforts on establishing ourselves as true leaders in the industry. We believe our current financials speak volumes about our team and strategic decision-making, and we’re thoroughly excited for current and future shareholders to come along for the ride.”

About Golden Developing Solutions, Inc.

Golden Developing Solutions (DVLP) is developing an online retail business for cannabidiol (CBD), hemp oil and health/wellness-related products. The Company is also developing a high-capacity, high-quality CBD extraction and production facility. In addition, through the website of its joint venture partner, Pura Vida Vitamins ( www.PuraVidaVitamins.com ), as well as through wholesale and distribution channels, the Company offers a broad range of high-quality, price-competitive products, including traditional vitamins; supplements; and CBD-based tinctures, vapes and soft gels, among other products. Merchandise also includes hemp and CBD-related products and additional products focusing on health and lifestyle.

Golden Developing Solutions is an early stage company providing business services and/or products supporting the cannabis industry, in which the Company intends to make further acquisitions in the near future. Currently, 33 states and the District of Columbia have passed laws permitting their citizens to use cannabis for medical and/or recreational purposes. Cannabis has shown encouraging signs as a treatment for various medical conditions and has become increasingly more acceptable to the public and society.

