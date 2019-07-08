Leading CFO Search Firm Now Provides CFO Consulting to Private, Public, and Non-Profit Clients

Cowen Partners Executive Search, the NW’s leading CFO search firm, is excited to now offer CFO consulting as a stand-alone solution.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CFO Consulting | Interim CFO | Controller and Financial Reporting ServicesOur Consulting CFO’s create value and drive growth while bringing out the capabilities of client teams to fully participate in the process and lead the ongoing work. Our CFO consultants strike a balance between a cultural fit and working with executive management, the supervisory committee, and the board of directors."Cowen Partners is the Northwest’s leading CFO search firm and has provided CFO consulting on a project/ interim basis for years while conduct the CFO search. We are now excited to provide CFO consulting as a stand alone solution." said Shawn Cole, Founding Partner and PresidentWe work with organizations across the public, private, and non-profit sectors. Our scale, scope, and knowledge allow us to address problems that no one else can. We have deep strategic industry expertise as well as geographical reach. We are passionate about taking on immense challenges that matter to our clients and their stakeholders.About Cowen Partners | Executive Search + Consulting:Cowen Partners supports executive leaders and boards in the pursuit of exceptional talent. Having seen every aspect of the hiring process as managers, business owners and executive leaders, we focus on delivering stand-out candidates for executive and leadership positions across the country.No matter what industry you’re in, when we work for you, we focus on precision. This includes doing the quiet, behind-the-scenes work necessary to bring you the right mix of qualified candidates. Our laser focus is one of the main reasons clients call back when new positions open in their organizations.Our model is built on due diligence, process, critical review, and teamwork. Working this way allows us to extend our reach across the country to connect experts with experts, and help shape the way companies and professionals grow.To date, we have successfully placed hundreds of executives in industries such as technology, real estate, healthcare, logistics, media and finance.Learn more about us and what we do here: https://cowenpartners.com



