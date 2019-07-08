CentralSquare to Showcase Cloud-Based and Fully Mobile Public Administration Software at Esri User Conference

Advances in analytics and automation lie at the heart of CentralSquare Community Development and Asset Management, cutting permitting time by as much as 80%, transforming complex land management tasks and saving millions of dollars in unplanned expenditures

/EIN News/ -- Lake Mary, Fla., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralSquare, a leader in public sector software, announced today that it will participate at the Esri User Conference 2019 being held July 8-12, 2019, in San Diego, CA. Presenting from conference booths 1819 and 1919, CentralSquare will showcase its cloud-based and analytics-embedded Public Administration Suites Enterprise and Professional, including Community Development and Asset Management, Powered by Lucity.



“We’re proud to have been among the first in the industry to offer our entire public administration suite in the cloud,” said Tom Amburgey, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Public Administration at CentralSquare. “We’re looking forward to attending the Esri User Conference 2019 and connecting with local government agencies who are looking for the best-in-class time to value that CentralSquare solutions offer. We’re excited to be showcasing our proven solutions complemented by our unmatched customer engagement model, all with the goal of giving local government agencies the most advanced tools to create better experiences for their citizens.”



Trusted by communities across the United States and Canada, CentralSquare’s products deliver a consistent, fully scalable experience through smart integrations that span across multiple applications both in the cloud and onsite. For example, CentralSquare Public Administration Suite Pro – the world’s first end-to-end, cloud-based software for mid-tier government – delivers a unified enterprise suite for finance, asset management, community development, human capital management, municipal services, utilities and citizen engagement. With nearly three quarters of government workloads expected to be in the cloud by 2021, CentralSquare Community Development, an integral component of Public Administration Suite Pro, smartly embeds analytics for unified business reporting and intelligence via a single user interface. Additionally, a smart workflow engine automates projects completely through the flow of operations—from application to inspection to documentation to results. Powered with a GIS-centric database, the software enables users to visualize where activity is happening within the community by creating a project or permit directly from the map, which results in faster permit turnaround time—nearly 80 percent faster in some cases.



Also available as part of Public Administration Suite Pro, Asset Management, Powered by Lucity, helps local governments understand which physical assets they own and need repair, how the assets are performing, how long they will last and how much it costs to replace or renew them. This helps agencies to understand the full scope and lifecycle of their assets so they avoid costly spikes in unplanned expenditures and build capital improvement plans for the long term. In two specific examples, for every dollar increase in preventive maintenance spending, the Department of Nebraska Roads is saving more than $50 in reactive maintenance, resulting in savings of more than $3.6 million on breakdown costs in one year. Similarly, in Volusia County, FL, operational efficiencies supported by enterprise asset management software have saved the county $30 million between 2008 - 2018.



In keeping pace with emerging technology while reducing costs and complexity through the use of CentralSquare solutions, local government agencies create a significant and measurable impact for citizens.



CentralSquare encourages Esri attendees to visit booth numbers 1819 and 1919 for personal demonstrations and one-on-one discussions with company leadership and subject matter experts.



About CentralSquare

Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,650 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management, and corrections. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance, and community development. For hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance, and analytics software. CentralSquare’s broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More information is available at www.CentralSquare.com

Carol Matthieu CentralSquare Technologies 800-727-8088 media@centralsquare.com

