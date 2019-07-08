Medical Document Management Market by Mode of Delivery, Application, Product, End-user, and Geography - Worldwide Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Document Management Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Medical Document Management Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing number of mergers and acquisitions, increasing data privacy and security concerns, increasing of the government support in medical document management.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Product Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.4 Strategic Benchmarking

1.5 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.2 Increasing Data Privacy and Security Concerns

3.1.3 Increasing of Government Support in Medical Document Management Systems

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Medical Document Management Systems Market, By Mode of Delivery

4.1 Web-Based Solutions

4.2 Cloud-Based Model

4.3 On-Premise Model



5 Medical Document Management Systems Market, By Application

5.1 Patient Medical Records Management

5.2 Image Management

5.3 Admission & Registration Documents Management

5.4 Patient Billing Documents Management



6 Medical Document Management Systems Market, By Product

6.1 Standalone Medical Document Management Systems Solution

6.1.1 Medical Record Scanning Software

6.1.2 Electronic Medical Document Management Systems Software

6.2 Integrated Medical Document Management Systems Solution

6.3 Product Support Services

6.3.1 Education & Training Services

6.3.2 Maintenance, Support & Optimization Services

6.3.3 Implementation And Integration Services



7 Medical Document Management Systems Market, By End User

7.1 Hospitals & Clinics

7.2 Nursing Homes/Assisted Living Facilities/Long Term Care Centers

7.3 Insurance Providers

7.4 Government Organizations and Third Party Administrators (TPAs)

7.5 Other Healthcare Institutions

7.5.1 Rehabilitation Centers

7.5.2 Long Term Care Centers



8 Medical Document Management Systems Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 UK

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 3M Company

10.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

10.3 Cerner Corporation

10.4 EPIC Systems

10.5 GE Healthcare

10.6 Hyland Software

10.7 Kofax Ltd.

10.8 McKesson Corporation

10.9 Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc.

10.10 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lml9up

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Information Management



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.