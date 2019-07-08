David Hochschild, Mary D. Nichols, and David Olsen Headline EPRI Electrification Symposium

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) will host the first of three regional electrification symposia at University of California, Berkeley, July 10-11. The event, Pathways to Decarbonization in the Western U.S., will feature keynote addresses from David Hochschild, Chair, California Energy Commission; Mary D. Nichols, Chair, California Air Resources Board; and David Olsen, Chair, Board of Governors, California Independent System Operator.



“The symposia will examine regional issues and opportunities to decarbonize the economy through efficient electrification of building infrastructure and transportation,” said Mark Duvall, who helps lead EPRI’s electrification research. “Convening diverse leaders and perspectives offers a constructive forum to consider practical solutions to demonstrate that a cleaner electric power sector can enable other parts of the economy to reduce carbon emissions through efficient electrification.”



The event is co-hosted by the California Energy Commission, UC Berkeley’s Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society (CITRIS), the Banatao Institute, the California Independent System Operator, and Silicon Valley Leadership Group.



The next two symposia will be held in Brooklyn, NY on Aug. 27-28 and in San Antonio, TX on Oct. 2-3.



WHERE:

California Memorial Stadium



University of California, Berkeley



Berkeley, CA



WHEN:

July 11-12



REGISTER:

Please visit the event homepage for details. The event is open to the media; please contact Donald Cutler for media registration information.



About EPRI:



The Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. (EPRI, www.epri.com) conducts research and development relating to the generation, delivery and use of electricity for the benefit of the public. An independent, nonprofit organization, EPRI brings together its scientists and engineers as well as experts from academia and industry to help address challenges in electricity, including reliability, efficiency, affordability, health, safety and the environment. EPRI members represent 90% of the electricity generated and delivered in the United States with international participation extending to 40 countries. EPRI’s principal offices and laboratories are located in Palo Alto, Calif.; Charlotte, N.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Dallas, Texas; Lenox, Mass.; and Washington, D.C.



About the California Energy Commission:



The California Energy Commission is leading the state to a 100 percent clean energy future. It has seven core responsibilities: developing renewable energy, transforming transportation, increasing energy efficiency, investing in energy innovation, advancing state energy policy, certifying thermal power plants, and preparing for energy emergencies.

Donald Cutler Electric Power Research Institute 650.847.8077 dcutler@epri.com Lindsay Buckley California Energy Commission 916.208.9112 Lindsay.Buckley@energy.ca.gov

