Global Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS) Market is Expected to Reach USD 1,622.28 Million by 2026 : Fior Markets

Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS) Market by Product (Syrup, Powder), End User (Infant Formulas, Dairy Products, Food Supplements, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fior Markets launched a study titled "Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS) Market by Product (Syrup, Powder), End User (Infant Formulas, Dairy Products, Food Supplements, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026". As per the report, The global galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) market is expected to grow from USD 768.38 million in 2018 to USD 1,622.28 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.79% during the forecast period 2019-2026. The key contributing factors for the market growth are growing need for prebiotic dietary supplements, tremendous health benefits, and growing nutritional needs of the elderly population

Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), also known as oligogalactose, or transgalactooligosaccharides (TOS), belongs to the group of prebiotics and are non-digestible food ingredients. It helps in resisting hydrolysis by salivary and intestinal digestive enzymes. The increasing occurrences of chronic diseases globally has increased the consumption rate of galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS). According to Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (section 201(s)) of U.S., the GOS is safe for consumption and has given GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status. The increasing demand for the product and consumer awareness regarding healthy eating has increased the market growth. The tremendous benefits provided by GOS include improving the digestive health of middle and old aged consumer and rising consumption of low-fat based products which will also increase the demand over the forecast period.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/399144/request-sample

Global Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) Market Key Findings:

Growing need for prebiotic dietary supplements, tremendous health benefits, and the growing nutritional needs of the elderly population are the key driving factors for the Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS) market. The high cost of GOS products and overconsumption of GOS may cause health issues such as intestinal gas & noises, stomach cramps, bloating, and diarrhea which may limit the growth of the market.

However, ongoing investments and plans for GOS market expansion in developing countries, adoption of galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) in food products, and consumer awareness regarding healthy eating are expected to boost the galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) market over the forecast period.

Product segment covers syrup and powder. The syrup segment dominated the market by holding the market share of 52.38% in 2018. The syrup is the most consumed product as it easily dissolves during the intake and can be easily mixed with food products. GOS syrups are easy to consume even by the children and have excellent solubility. The syrups easily dissolve and blend with the food ingredients without changing the food properties and are widely used as a sweetener in cooking.

End user segment is divided into infant formulas, dairy products, food supplements, beverages, bakery & confectionery, others. The food supplements segment is expected to grow with the highest market share of 27.49% during the forecast period owing to the increasing need for prebiotic dietary supplements. Increasing demand for functional foods due to the rising occurrences chronic diseases. The increasing intake of dietary supplements due to its tremendous health benefits and rising trend for organic baby food products as well as spending’s on the baby foods has supplemented food supplements segment growth.

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe region dominated the global galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) market by holding the highest revenue of around USD 387.80 million in 2018.

Increasing number of infants, presence of several infant formula companies, and high consumption rate of GOS products are major factors that led to the growth of galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) market in European region.

The changing brand loyalty and growing adoption of the dietary supplements has enhanced the regional growth. The growing demand for the galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) in Asia Pacific region in the dairy industries as well as increasing awareness about healthcare has made Asia Pacific as the second fastest growing region in the global galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) market.

For instance, King-Prebiotics launched GOS-570-S, a galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) product with 57% of liquid syrup form. This product can be used in food & beverage industries for producing the liquid milk, dairy products, formulated milk powder, dietary supplements, and beverages.

Prominent companies in the industry include Royal FrieslandCampina, Nissin Sugar Co., Ltd., Clasado BioSciences, New Francisco Biotechnology Corporation Limited (NFBC), Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry, Ingredion, First Milk Ltd., Kerry Group, Taiwan Fructose, Samyang, Wuxi Cima Science, Kowa Europe GmbH, Lactose (India) Limited, and others

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/galacto-oligosaccharide-gos-market-by-product-syrup-powder-end-399144.html

All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment.

This study forecasts revenue and volume growth at global, regional, and country levels from 2016 to 2026. Fior Markets has segmented the global galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) market on the basis of below mentioned segments:

Global Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS) Market, By Product:

Syrup

Powder

Global Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS) Market, By End User:

Infant Formulas

Dairy Products

Food Supplements

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Others

Global Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS) Market, By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

UAE

South Africa

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=399144&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

Related Reports:

Global Automated Feeding Systems Market: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-automated-feeding-systems-market-by-function-controlling-mixing-375943.html

Global Beef Market: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-beef-market-by-product-ground-beef-streak-375944.html

Global Bottled Water Processing Market: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-bottled-water-processing-market-by-product-type-still-375945.html

Global Castor Oil Market: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-castor-oil-market-by-product-cold-pressed-375946.html

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Fior Market Research LLP

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.