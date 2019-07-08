The Worldwide Methanol Market to 2027: The Increasing Application of Methanol as a Marine Fuel Spurs Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Methanol Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research report estimates the global methanol market to proliferate with a compound annual growth rate of 5.42% in the forecast years 2019-2027.



The key drivers responsible for the growth of the methanol market are the rising acceptance of the MTO technology, the rise in the demand for petrochemicals, the need for conventional transportation fuels and the promotion of methanol as an alternative fuel by government. However, the scarcity of raw materials and the use of fuel grade ethanol or bioethanol instead of methanol are factors that restrain the growth of the market.



The methanol market also faces challenges such as unstable methanol prices, economic slowdown hindering the demand for methanol and strict regulations & policies. The increase in the demand for bio-based products, development in technology for biorefining and the application of methanol as a marine fuel are some of the opportunities that can be leveraged by this market in order to propel further growth.



The market is segmented based on derivatives and end-users. Derivatives comprise formaldehyde, gasoline, DME, acetic acid, MTBE & TAME and others; whereas, end-users consist of automotive, electronics, paints & coatings, construction and others.



Regional Outlook



The global methanol market can be geographically divided into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, the Asia-Pacific region was the dominant region in the global methanol market, and it is projected to further continue its course of growth trajectory throughout the forecasting period. The demand for methanol has witnessed a huge upsurge in the region at a pace faster than the regions of North America and Europe. The dominance of APAC in the global market is attributable to the increasing demand for methanol and its derivatives from various industries.



Competitive Outlook



Zagros Petrochemical Company (ZPC), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Methanol Holdings (Trinidad), Valero Marketing and Supply Company, Teijin, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), BASF AG, Qatar Fuel Additives Company Limited., Limited (MHTL), Methanex Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. are some of the leading players in the methanol market.



Methanex Corporation is a chemical company which mainly produces, markets and supplies methanol. Methanex is one of the largest methanol-producing companies in the world. Methanex has expanded its business in major markets across North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. In November 2017, Methanex Corporation and Painted Pony Energy, Ltd. announced the execution of a 14-year agreement to supply the majority of the natural gas required for Methanex's existing 600,000 tonne methanol plant in Medicine Hat, Alberta. In July 2016, Methanex Chile SpA, a subsidiary of Methanex Corporation, entered into an agreement with Empresa Nacional del Petroleo to provide gas for the period through May 2018



Key Topics Covered



1. Global Methanol Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Automotive Sector Holds the Largest Market Share

2.2.2. Formaldehyde is Widely Used Derivative of Methanol

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Rising Acceptance of the MTO Technology

2.6.2. Rise in the Demand for Petrochemicals

2.6.3. Need for Conventional Transportation Fuels

2.6.4. Promotion of Methanol as an Alternative Fuel by the Government

2.7. Market Restraints

2.7.1. Scarcity of Raw Materials

2.7.2. Use of Fuel Grade Ethanol or Bioethanol Instead of Methanol

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Increase in the Demand for Bio-Based Products

2.8.2. Development in Technology for Biorefining

2.8.3. Application of Methanol as a Marine Fuel

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Unstable Methanol Prices

2.9.2. Economic Slowdown Hinders the Demand for Methanol

2.9.3. Regulations & Policies



3. Methanol Market Outlook - By End-User

3.1. Automotive

3.2. Construction

3.3. Electronics

3.4. Paints and Coatings

3.5. Other End-Users



4. Methanol Market Outlook - By Derivatives

4.1. Formaldehyde

4.2. Acetic Acid

4.3. Gasoline

4.4. DME

4.5. MTBE & TAME

4.6. Other Derivatives



5. Methanol Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. North America

5.1.1. Market By End-User

5.1.2. Market By Derivatives

5.1.3. Country Analysis

5.1.3.1. United States

5.1.3.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Market By End-User

5.2.2. Market By Derivatives

5.2.3. Country Analysis

5.2.3.1. United Kingdom

5.2.3.2. Germany

5.2.3.3. France

5.2.3.4. Spain

5.2.3.5. Italy

5.2.3.6. Russia

5.2.3.7. the Netherlands

5.2.3.8. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Market By End-User

5.3.2. Market By Derivatives

5.3.3. Country Analysis

5.3.3.1. China

5.3.3.2. Japan

5.3.3.3. India

5.3.3.4. South Korea

5.3.3.5. Malaysia & Indonesia

5.3.3.6. Australia & New Zealand

5.3.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Latin America

5.4.1. Market By End-User

5.4.2. Market By Derivatives

5.4.3. Country Analysis

5.4.3.1. Brazil

5.4.3.2. Mexico

5.4.3.3. Rest of Latin America

5.5. Middle East and Africa

5.5.1. Market By End-User

5.5.2. Market By Derivatives

5.5.3. Country Analysis

5.5.3.1. United Arab Emirates

5.5.3.2. Turkey

5.5.3.3. Saudi Arabia

5.5.3.4. South Africa

5.5.3.5. Rest of Middle East and Africa



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. BASF

6.2. Celanese Corporation

6.3. Qatar Fuel Additives Company Limited

6.4. Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited (MHTL)

6.5. Methanex Corporation

6.6. Mitsubishi Chemicals

6.7. Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

6.8. Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

6.9. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

6.10. Teijin

6.11. Valero Marketing & Supply Company

6.12. Zagros Petrochemical Company (ZPC)



7. Methodology & Scope

7.1. Research Scope

7.2. Sources of Data

7.3. Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vu6p5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Surfactants, Solvents , Fuel Additives



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.