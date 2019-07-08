Aggressive Growth Planned for EXIT Realty in Louisiana Under New Ownership

/EIN News/ -- Deridder, LA, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tami Bonnell, CEO of EXIT Realty Corp. International, today announced that real estate veteran, Wayne Hall, has acquired the subfranchisor rights to EXIT Realty in Louisiana.

Wayne Hall





Hall opened his first EXIT Real Estate Consultants brokerage location in March of 2012 and his second in 2018, and prior to joining EXIT Realty, he owned and operated thriving Re/Max and Coldwell Banker franchises. Hall is also a licensed residential and commercial contractor and over the past 25 years, has developed several subdivisions in southwest Louisiana.

“Wayne is the ideal leader to take EXIT to the top in Louisiana. He has high-level knowledge of the state and of the real estate industry, especially in building brokerages,” said Bonnell.

Hall’s initial development of the region will begin in southwest Louisiana with rapid expansion planned to 23 independently owned and operated locations home to 600 real estate professionals.

“I am very excited about the challenge to rapidly grow EXIT offices across the state of Louisiana,” said Hall. EXIT Realty offers an amazing level of support in training and technology for all franchise owners and agents, regardless of their level of experience.”

About EXIT Realty: EXIT is a proven real estate business model that has to-date paid out more than a third of a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates across the U.S. and Canada. EXIT Realty’s Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives home sellers the edge in a competitive marketplace. The company’s Focus on Good Health blog promotes wellness at work and home. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund and to-date, more than $5.5 million has been pledged to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com.

Attachment

Susan Harrison Senior Vice President EXIT Realty Corp. International Phone: (888) 668-3948 E-Mail: sharrison@exitrealty.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.