O2 Invests in Frontier Dental Laboratories (www.frontierdentallab.com)

/EIN News/ -- BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2 Investment Partners ( www.o2investment.com ) has invested in Frontier Dental Laboratories ( www.frontierdentallab.com ) to support Brent West, Gil Villavecer and the rest of the management team’s continued expansion. Brent and Gil partnered with O2 to support the team’s strategic plan to expand its product and service capabilities, increase its technological leadership and continue growing its customer base across the world. Frontier Dental Laboratories is a full service, multi-site dental laboratory that provides high-end dental prosthetics, removable dental products and implants primarily for the cosmetic dentistry industry.



Brent West, President of Frontier, commented, “Our marketing capabilities combined with our world-class products and strong customer service focus have allowed Frontier to rapidly expand over the past several years. We brought in O2 as a financial backer to help support our growth objectives and continue bringing Frontier’s product and service capabilities to our customers. We have built strong and lasting relationships with our existing customers and would like to hire additional support to offer the same level of service and expertise to new customers. We also have an aggressive plan to expand our production capabilities to serve the growing needs of our existing and new clients, and we wanted a financial partner like O2 to support us in doing that.”

Gil Villavecer, VP of Sales and Marketing, added, “There is a tremendous opportunity for growth during the next decade in this industry, and we intend to be at the forefront of that market expansion with our technological leadership, marketing and focus on customer service. We are confident O2 is the right partner to help support us in achieving our goals for the future and we look forward to a rewarding partnership.”

Frontier has established a reputation for high-quality products and maintains a strong, differentiated position in its markets due to its proprietary “Smile Design” principles implemented by its highly skilled team of technicians, model designers and ceramists. The Company services over 500 customers, primarily private practices, throughout the U.S. and Canada through its two laboratories located in El Dorado Hills, CA and Vancouver, BC. Frontier also has a satellite sales and marketing office in Los Angeles, CA.

Luke Plumpton, Partner at O2, commented, “Brent, Gil and the team at Frontier have been at the top of their game for decades. Our job is to continue to support their vision for that business. The newest technology, more employees, whatever needs to be done to increase their already incredible level of customer service and increased customer demand, that’s what that team wants to do. And we’re behind them 100%.”

Frontier marks O2’s fifth investment in the first half of 2019 and with six additional transactions under LOI, 2019 is expected to be O2’s most active year since its founding in 2010.

About Frontier:

Frontier Dental Laboratories is a full service, multi-site dental laboratory that provides high-end dental prosthetics, removable dental products and implants primarily for the cosmetic dentistry industry. Products include full arch and multi-unit anterior crowns and bridges, veneers, single and multi-posterior crown and bridges as well as single unit and full mouth implants. Frontier serves over 500 customers through its two dental laboratories in El Dorado Hills, CA and Vancouver Canada.

About O2 Investment Partners:

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern-based private equity firm that seeks to invest in lower middle market manufacturing, niche distribution, and select service and technology businesses. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management.

Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com ; www.frontierdentallab.com

FROM: O2 Investment Partners ( www.o2investment.com )

CONTACT: Luke Plumpton, Partner, O2 Investment Partners ( lplumpton@o2investment.com )

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.