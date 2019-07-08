Worldwide Urban Air Mobility Market by Component, Range, Aircraft Type, Operation, End-user and Geography - Forecast to 2027
The Global Urban Air Mobility Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include demand from companies for an efficient mode of logistics and transportation, increase in demand for an alternative mode of transportation and growing demand for independent air ambulance vehicles.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 End User Analysis
1.5 Strategic Benchmarking
1.6 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Demand from Companies for an Efficient Mode of Logistics & Transportation
3.1.2 Increase in Demand for an Alternative Mode of Transportation
3.1.3 Growing Demand for Independent Air Ambulance Vehicles
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Urban Air Mobility Market, By Component
4.1 Platform
4.1.1 Passenger Aerial Vehicle
4.1.2 Air Taxi
4.1.3 Cargo Aerial Vehicle
4.1.4 Air Ambulance
4.1.5 Air Metro
4.1.6 Air Shuttles
4.1.7 DroNav
4.1.8 Last Mile Delivery
4.1.9 Other Platforms
4.2 Infrastructure
4.2.1 Charging Stations
4.2.2 Traffic Management
4.2.3 Maintenance Facilities
4.2.4 Vertiports
5 Urban Air Mobility Market, By Range
5.1 Intracity (20 Kilometers to 100 Kilometers)
5.2 Intercity (100 Kilometers to 400 Kilometers)
6 Urban Air Mobility Market, By Aircraft Type
6.1 Fixed Wing
6.2 Rotor Wing
6.3 Hybrid Wing
7 Urban Air Mobility Market, By Operation
7.1 Autonomous
7.2 Piloted
8 Urban Air Mobility Market, By End User
8.1 Civilian
8.2 Last Mile Delivery
8.3 Military
8.3.1 Demining
8.3.2 Reconnaissance
8.3.3 Target Practice
8.4 Aerial Imaging Systems
8.5 Unmanned Biologic Transport
8.6 Medical Air Rescue
8.7 Transport and Logistics
8.8 Railway and Power Lines Surveillance
8.9 Road Traffic Patrol
8.10 Container Terminal Inspection
8.11 Pylon Inspection
8.12 Oil Spill Inspection
8.13 Other End Users
9 Urban Air Mobility Market, By Geography
9.1 North America
9.1.1 US
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.3 Mexico
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 France
9.2.2 Germany
9.2.3 Italy
9.2.4 Spain
9.2.5 UK
9.2.6 Rest of Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.3.1 China
9.3.2 Japan
9.3.3 India
9.3.4 Australia
9.3.5 New Zealand
9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East
9.4.1 Saudi Arabia
9.4.2 UAE
9.4.3 Rest of Middle East
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Others
10 Key Player Activities
10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies
11.1 Embraer
11.2 Aurora Flight Sciences
11.3 Volocopter
11.4 Lilium
11.5 Neva Aerospace
11.6 Ehang
11.7 Karem Aircraft
11.8 Kitty Hawk
11.9 Pipistrel
11.10 Bell Helicopter
11.11 Joby Aviation
11.12 Digisky
11.13 Opener
11.14 Delorean Aerospace
11.15 Siemens
