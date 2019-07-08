Worldwide Urban Air Mobility Market by Component, Range, Aircraft Type, Operation, End-user and Geography - Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Urban Air Mobility Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Urban Air Mobility Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include demand from companies for an efficient mode of logistics and transportation, increase in demand for an alternative mode of transportation and growing demand for independent air ambulance vehicles.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Demand from Companies for an Efficient Mode of Logistics & Transportation

3.1.2 Increase in Demand for an Alternative Mode of Transportation

3.1.3 Growing Demand for Independent Air Ambulance Vehicles

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Urban Air Mobility Market, By Component

4.1 Platform

4.1.1 Passenger Aerial Vehicle

4.1.2 Air Taxi

4.1.3 Cargo Aerial Vehicle

4.1.4 Air Ambulance

4.1.5 Air Metro

4.1.6 Air Shuttles

4.1.7 DroNav

4.1.8 Last Mile Delivery

4.1.9 Other Platforms

4.2 Infrastructure

4.2.1 Charging Stations

4.2.2 Traffic Management

4.2.3 Maintenance Facilities

4.2.4 Vertiports



5 Urban Air Mobility Market, By Range

5.1 Intracity (20 Kilometers to 100 Kilometers)

5.2 Intercity (100 Kilometers to 400 Kilometers)



6 Urban Air Mobility Market, By Aircraft Type

6.1 Fixed Wing

6.2 Rotor Wing

6.3 Hybrid Wing



7 Urban Air Mobility Market, By Operation

7.1 Autonomous

7.2 Piloted



8 Urban Air Mobility Market, By End User

8.1 Civilian

8.2 Last Mile Delivery

8.3 Military

8.3.1 Demining

8.3.2 Reconnaissance

8.3.3 Target Practice

8.4 Aerial Imaging Systems

8.5 Unmanned Biologic Transport

8.6 Medical Air Rescue

8.7 Transport and Logistics

8.8 Railway and Power Lines Surveillance

8.9 Road Traffic Patrol

8.10 Container Terminal Inspection

8.11 Pylon Inspection

8.12 Oil Spill Inspection

8.13 Other End Users



9 Urban Air Mobility Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 UK

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Embraer

11.2 Aurora Flight Sciences

11.3 Volocopter

11.4 Lilium

11.5 Neva Aerospace

11.6 Ehang

11.7 Karem Aircraft

11.8 Kitty Hawk

11.9 Pipistrel

11.10 Bell Helicopter

11.11 Joby Aviation

11.12 Digisky

11.13 Opener

11.14 Delorean Aerospace

11.15 Siemens



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jh2go1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Air Travel, Aircraft



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.