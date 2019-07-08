World Thin Wall Packaging Market Report 2019 - Increasing Demand for Packaged Drinking Water & Juices

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thin Wall Packaging Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Thin Wall Packaging Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include a large collection of professional implicated with the plastics packaging, growing development in the plastic packaging business, and increasing demand for packaged drinking water and juices.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Large Collection of Professional Implicated with the Plastics Packaging

3.1.2 Growing Development in the Plastic Packaging Business

3.1.3 Increasing Demand for Packaged Drinking Water & Juices

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Product

4.1 Tubs

4.2 Trays

4.3 Pots

4.4 Lids

4.5 Jars

4.6 Cups

4.7 Clamshells



5 Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Production Process

5.1 Injection Molding

5.2 Thermoforming

5.3 Other Production Process



6 Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Material

6.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

6.2 Polypropylene (PP)

6.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

6.4 Polystyrene (PS)

6.5 Polyethylene (PE)

6.5.1 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

6.5.2 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

6.6 Other Materials



7 Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Application

7.1 Electronics

7.2 Beverages

7.3 Food

7.4 Other Applications

7.4.1 Industrial

7.4.2 Pharmaceuticals

7.4.3 Cosmetics & Personal Care



8 Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 UK

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 aa

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Reynolds Group Holdings

10.2 Amcor

10.3 Berry Global Group

10.4 Mold-Tek Packaging

10.5 Greiner Packaging International

10.6 Silgan Holdings

10.7 RPC Group PLC

10.8 Paccor GmbH (Coveris Rigid)

10.9 Ilip SRL

10.10 Double H Plastics

10.11 Plastipak Industries Inc.

10.12 Dampack International B.V.

10.13 International Traders (Sanpac)

10.14 Insta Polypack

10.15 Shree Rama Multi-Tech Limited

10.16 Acmepak Plastic Packaging Co. Ltd.

10.17 Omniform Group

10.18 Takween Advanced Industries



