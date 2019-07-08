Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Analyses 2015-2018 and Forecasts 2019-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Polypheylene Sulphide market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include replacing metals with plastics for weight reduction or better corrosion resistance with polypheylene sulfide has benefited and the increasing demand for filter bags in coal boilers and dust chamber filters are trends.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Focus on the Production of Bio-Based Engineering Plastics

3.1.2 PPS Thermoplastics Usage Continues to Grow in the Aerospace Industry

3.1.3 Recent Developments in the Usage of PPS Resin in Automotive Industry

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Polypheylene Sulfide Market, By Type

4.1 Sulfone Polymers

4.2 Aromatic Polyketones

4.3 Specialty Nylons

4.4 Liquid Crystal Polymers

4.5 Polyetherimides



5 Polypheylene Sulfide Market, By Recyclability

5.1 Recycled

5.2 Virgin



6 Polypheylene Sulfide Market, By Method Type

6.1 Linear

6.2 Cross-Linked



7 Polypheylene Sulfide Market, By Product

7.1 Reinforced

7.2 Un-Reinforced



8 Polypheylene Sulfide Market, By Application

8.1 Automotive

8.2 Electrical & Electronics

8.3 Aerospace

8.4 Industrial

8.5 Medical/Healthcare

8.6 Filter Bags

8.7 Coatings

8.8 Other Applications



9 Polypheylene Sulfide Market, By End User

9.1 Textiles

9.2 Construction and Buildings

9.3 Business Equipment

9.4 Engineering Equipment

9.5 Other End Users



10 Polypheylene Sulfide Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies

12.1 Haohua Honghe Chemical Co. Ltd.

12.2 Tosoh Corporation

12.3 Solvay S.A.

12.4 PolyOne Corporation

12.5 Zhejiang NHU

12.6 Kureha Corporation

12.7 Kolon Plastics Inc.

12.8 DIC Corporation

12.9 FORTRAN

12.10 Chevron Phillips Chemical

12.11 Chengdu Letian Plastic Co. Ltd.

12.12 Bayer AG

12.13 BARLOG Plastics GmbH

12.14 Bada AG

12.15 Asia International Enterprise (Hong Kong) Limited



