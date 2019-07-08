Maru/Blue hires consumer panel veteran Cornelia Haack as SVP, Panels and Communities

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru/Blue , the premium quality data services firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cornelia Haack as SVP, Panels and Communities. Cornelia will be based out of the Company’s Vancouver office.



Cornelia brings with her more than 15 years of leadership experience in Panel Management and Insight Communities (IC). She joins Maru/Blue from Toluna, where she was responsible for over 100 communities and managed a large global panel and community management team.

In her new role at Maru/Blue, Cornelia will be responsible for managing and growing the company’s Market Panels. Cornelia will also lead the global development and best practice of Insight Communities for Maru/Blue’s sister company, Maru/Matchbox .

Rob Berger, Managing Director of Maru/Blue, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Cornelia to the team. Cornelia has an impressive track record, having worked with global clients in all areas of panel management and insight communities, including recruitment, migrations from other platforms, incentive management, engagement and member services. Her global experience and commitment to quality will enable us to rapidly grow our global panel and insight communities.”

Cornelia’s arrival is the latest in a number of recent senior hires for Maru Group as the company continues to invest in the right talent and proprietary insight technology to help clients achieve results.

Julie Paul, Chief Operations Officer at Maru Group, added, “Cornelia’s appointment, along with other recent senior hires across Maru Group, will prepare us for growth. Her new role will enable us to deliver trusted insights to our clients from the highest quality sample.”

About Maru/Blue

Maru/Blue is a premium quality data services firm that provides reliable global data connections for brands, agencies, and market research. We create value for our clients by connecting them with expertly profiled known respondents. We deliver instant access to the general population, specific markets, and customers of market competitors.

About Maru/Matchbox



Maru/Matchbox began disrupting the market research industry in 2000. We’re a different breed of global insight partner, built on proprietary technology that enables our experts to connect with the people that matter most to our clients. Our people bring deep sector-focused knowledge to client projects, so they can build and maintain a competitive advantage. We have agile tech platforms to connect with customers, provide on-demand insight and combine quality research and analytics data sources.

Contact: media@marublue.net

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.