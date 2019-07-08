Rock Tech Engages Northern Bioscience for Environmental Assessment Baseline Studies

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or “Rock Tech”) (TSX-V: RCK; Frankfurt: RJIB) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Northern Bioscience Ecological Consulting (“Northern Bioscience”) to complete baseline studies supporting an Environmental Assessment at the Company’s 100%-owned Georgia Lake lithium project in Ontario, Canada.



Rock Tech’s chairman leads planning session with field crew at the Georgia Lake lithium project





The baseline studies will focus on the preliminary project site, transmission line and adjacent lakes and streams covering 652 hectares and the Nama Creek access road to Provincial Highway 11. The scope of the baseline studies will include fish and aquatic habitat, benthic macroinvertebrates, sediment samples, breeding birds, terrestrial vegetation, Woodland caribou, species at risk, migratory birds and significant wildlife habitat.

“As we advance through the environmental permitting process it’s essential to have the expertise of locals onboard,” said Dirk Harbecke, Rock Tech’s chairman. “Having the City of Thunder Bay, a world-class mining hub, located just a short drive from site is a big comparative advantage for Rock Tech as we develop our Georgia Lake lithium project.”

All scientific and technical information in this news release concerning the Georgia Lake lithium property was reviewed and approved by Karl-Stephan Peters, EurGeol 787, a qualified person (QP) as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Northern Bioscience Ecological Consulting

Northern Bioscience offers professional consulting services supporting ecosystem management, inventory, and research. Based in Thunder Bay, Northern Bioscience was established in 1996 and has undertaken over 400 projects for government, industry, First Nations, non-government organizations (NGOs), and landowners. They have carried out projects in six provinces and two territories in Canada, as well as in the United States.



Northern Bioscience’s principals combine strong academic backgrounds and experience working for government with an extensive network of highly experienced professional associates. They are among the leaders in understanding the boreal flora, fauna, and ecosystems in northern Ontario. Since they are a small company, personal attention of the principals is ensured from field work through to reporting. With low overhead and efficient project teams, they deliver realistic work plans and budgets with cost-effective solutions. Northern Bioscience can assemble a multi-disciplinary team of environmental professionals to provide a full range of ecological services.

