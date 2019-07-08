Increase in Mobile App Users to Usher in Progress for Mobile Mapping Market – TMR

Global Mobile Mapping Market Predicted to Display Stellar 16.2% CAGR between 2017 and 2022, Ubiquity of Smartphones Favors Growth

/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mobile mapping market is largely consolidated and competitive, reveals an upcoming Transparency Research Market (TMR) report. The leading companies that are currently operating in the global mobile mapping market include Garmin International, Google Inc., OSI Geospatial Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. These companies are adopting strategies such as alliances and partnerships to enhance their share in the global market.

The global mobile mapping market is expected to expand at a staggering CAGR of 13.7% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. The estimated value of mobile mapping market was US$12.9 bn in 2017; the same is expected to reach a projected net worth US$24.4 bn by 2022. Rising mobile app users of IOS and Android are expected to drive the global mobile mapping market in future.

On the geographical front, North America is anticipated to monopolize the global mobile mapping market. The growth can be accounted to large pool of advanced smartphones users and technologically advanced mobile mapping based apps. Additionally, Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as another strong region due to increasing investment in mobile technologies by China. In terms of solutions, the global mobile mapping market is segmented into indoor mapping, 3D mapping, and support services. Out of these, indoor mapping is anticipated to lead the global mobile mapping market in the next few years.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our report sample at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=33398

GPS Enabled Smartphones to Stimulate Growth in Global Mobile Mapping Market

In the last two decades the world has witnessed an increasing pace of advancement of satellite mapping technology. It can be easily embedded into a smart mobile phone, which in turn is projected to play a catalyst in the global mobile mapping market.

The availability of GPS (Global Positioning Systems) in all the smart phones helps in finding the location of the user with accuracy; this feature is projected to enhance the growth of the global mobile mapping market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the mobile application developers are at a forefront to develop completely easy-to-navigate and user-friendly apps is expected to fuel the growth in the global mobile mapping market in the following years.

Identify the key factors that will drive your company’s growth. Request a brochure of this report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=33398

Rising Demand for Mobile Mapping in Across Various Sectors to Expand Market

Previously, aerial photogrammetry methods were used to derive data, but, it was not only a time consuming process, also a costly affair. With the advent of mobile mapping technology the geo spatial data can be derived using various sources that are accurate. Thus, the global mobile mapping market is projected to witness a staggering growth in the upcoming years.

Moreover, there is an increasing demand for mobile mapping from various sectors such as telecommunications and transportation. Mobile mapping software is used for fleet management, maintaining cable network, asset management, and construction. Hence, this report forecasts the substantial growth of the global mobile mapping market.

Request a Custom Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=33398

Now, with the availability of 4G network the data transfer is quick due to improvised data speed. Improvement in network connectivity is expected to lead the global mobile mapping market towards a robust expansion in the near future.

However, the glitch in data accuracy due to error in sensors may dampen the growth of the global mobile mapping market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the good news is that sometimes users may misinterpret the data and this may not be necessarily due to error in the sensors, reveals the report.

Nonetheless, the cost effectiveness and increasing advancements in technology is expected to drive the global mobile mapping market to surge in the following years.

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report titled, “Mobile Mapping Market (Solution - Location based Services, Indoor Mapping, 3D Mapping, Support Services; End Use - Commercial, Individual; Industry - BFSI, Travel and Hospitality, Energy and Utility, Oil and Gas, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Government)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022.”

The global mobile mapping market is segmented into:

Solution

Location based Services

Indoor Mapping

3D Mapping

Support Services

End Use

Commercial

Individual

Industry

BFSI

Travel and Hospitality

Energy and Utility

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Government

Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of MEA GCC Countries



About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.”

Contact Us

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.europlat.org/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.