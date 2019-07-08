LED Flood Light Markets to 2024 by Application & Region with Industry Breakup by Key Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LED Flood Light Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global LED flood light market reached a value of US$ 3.64 Billion in 2018. According to the report, the market is projected to reach US$ 6.35 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2019-2024.



In recent years, LED flood lights have been increasingly used for outdoor lighting in several commercial and industrial applications such as security perimeters, stadiums and warehouses.



Besides this, the utilization of LED flood lights helps building owners and managers in saving operating and maintenance costs as these lighting solutions do not consume as much energy as traditional lighting technologies.



Apart from this, these lights are also becoming popular across both the residential and commercial sectors as they help in reducing the overall ambient room temperature.



Moreover, flood lights cater to the rising demand for green lighting technology as they have cool beam bulbs and offer optimum luminous efficacy.



On account of these properties, the LED flood lights market is expected to attract numerous investments in the near future.



Breakup by Application



Retrofit

Retail & Hospitality

Outdoor

Offices

Architectural

Residential

Industrial

On the basis of the application, LED lighting is majorly used for retrofitting purposes wherein the inefficient lighting sources are replaced with LED lights in order to enhance optical performance and energy efficiency.



Regional Insights



India

China

Europe

The United States

Japan

Brazil

Russia

On the geographical front, China represents the largest market for LED lighting, holding the majority of the global market share. This can be attributed to increasing urbanization, implementation of local energy saving targets and introduction of financial subsidies to promote the usage of LED lights across the nation.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the LED lighting industry has also been analyzed with detailed information about the key players operating in the market across the globe.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global LED Lighting Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 LED Flood Light Market

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market by LED Products: LED Lamps, Modules and Fixtures

5.6.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.6.2 Market Forecast

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Primary Raw Materials Suppliers

5.9.2 LED Chip Manufacturers

5.9.3 LED Package and Module Manufacturers

5.9.4 Lighting Products, Electronic Products and Automotive Part Manufacturers

5.9.5 Product Distribution

5.9.6 End Users

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Key Success and Risk Factors for LED Flood Light Manufacturers

5.12 Comparative Analysis of CFL and LED

5.13 Price Analysis

5.13.1 Key Price Indicators

5.13.2 Price Structure

6. Performance of Key Regions

6.1 India

6.2 China

6.3 Europe

6.4 United States

6.5 Japan

6.6 Brazil

6.7 Russia

6.8 Others



7 Market by Application

7.1 Retrofit

7.2 Retail & Hospitality

7.3 Outdoor

7.4 Offices

7.5 Architectural

7.6 Residential

7.7 Industrial



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Structure

8.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



9 LED Flood Light Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview and Specifications

9.2 Key Features and Advantages

9.3 Key Application Areas

9.3.1 Building Facades Lighting

9.3.2 Architectural Lighting

9.3.3 Commercial Lighting

9.3.4 Industrial Lighting

9.3.5 Recreational and Parking Areas

9.4 Popular Shapes and Sizes

9.4.1 LED Flood Light Square (Narrow Spot /Medium Flood /Wide Flood)

9.4.2 LED Flood Light Rectangular (Narrow Spot /Medium Flood /Wide Flood)

9.4.3 LED Flood Light with Box Mount Adapter

9.4.4 LED Flood Light with Tenon Mount Brackets / Pole Mount Brackets

9.4.5 LED Flood Lights with Rotatable or Tiltable Brackets

9.5 Design Material Alternatives

9.5.1 Aluminium Die Cast Frame

9.5.2 Aluminium Die Cast Frame Coated/Textured with Bronze Powder

9.5.3 Plastic Lenses or Tempered Glass Lenses

9.6 Manufacturing Process

9.7 Raw Material Requirements

9.8 Raw Material Pictures



10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

10.3 Plant Machinery

10.4 Machinery Pictures

10.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

10.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

10.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

10.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

10.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

10.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

10.11 Other Capital Investments



11 Loans and Financial Assistance



12 Project Economics

12.1 Capital Cost of the Project

12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

12.4 Taxation and Depreciation

12.5 Income Projections

12.6 Expenditure Projections

12.7 Financial Analysis

12.8 Profit Analysis



13 Key Player Profiles



