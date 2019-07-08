Angola and São Tomé outline strategy for AU Summit

Niamey, ANGOLA, July 8 - Angola’s Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto, and Saõ Tomé and Prince minister for Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Communities, Elsa Pinto, examined on Saturday in Niamey, Niger, issues concerning the functioning of the African Union (AU).,

The issues were discussed on the fringes of the 12th Extraordinary Summit of the African Union taking place from July 4to 8 in Niamey, capital of Niger.

Speaking to ANGOP, the Saõ Tomé diplomat underlined that all the moments are important to assess cooperation, since the two nations are members of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) it is also important for them to be aligned in determined issues.

The two diplomats discussed the functioning of AU namely the restructuring project, relation between Regional Economic Commissions, management organs as well as the perspectives of the Continental Free Trade Zone.

The Angolan diplomat is since Thursday attending the 12 th Extraordinary Summit of 5the African Union in representation of the country’s president, João Lourenço.

