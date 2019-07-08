EHNAC Appoints New Commissioners to Governing Body

Appointees from Change Healthcare and Availity join board of 13 industry stakeholders to assist in management of Commission

FARMINGTON, Conn., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC), a non-profit standards development organization and accrediting body for organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data, today announced Edward Hafner of Change Healthcare Operations, LLC and Jason Wallis of Availity, LLC have joined the organization's governing body. Hafner and Wallis, whose terms run through 2022, join a team of 13 EHNAC commissioners from both private and public organizations to assist in the governance of the Commission.



“The EHNAC Board of Commissioners is driven by some of the most prominent and well-respected thought-leadership shaping the healthcare ecosystem, representing the interests of several stakeholders including electronic health networks, health information exchanges, health plans, providers, and health IT vendors,” said Lee Barrett, CEO and Executive Director, EHNAC. “We look forward to the valuable leadership that Ed and Jason bring to EHNAC as we continue to establish standard criteria/best practices and accredit organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data for security, confidentiality, accountability and efficiency. Their guidance, along with that of their fellow commissioners, is crucial in today’s world where protecting patient data from the ever-evolving cybercriminal is paramount and a key to ensuring stakeholder-trust.”

Edward Hafner is a Senior Strategist within the Medical Network at Change Healthcare Operations, LLC. Before joining Change Healthcare, he was the General Manager of TIBCO’s Multi-Enterprise Connectivity Group that included B2B products, Health Care solutions, and Managed File Transfer products. Prior to TIBCO’s acquisition of Foresight, Hafner served as Foresight’s Chief Technology Officer and was instrumental in the development of its HIPAA and ICD-10 solutions. He has been involved with EDI since 1983 including a 14-year tenure at Sterling Commerce where he served as Vice President of Development and Operations.

Hafner is active within WEDI as a five-term board member and currently co-chairs its Data Exchange work group. Other health care technology industry involvement includes AFEHCT, co-chair of HCCO Certification, and CAQH’s CORE initiative. In addition to his involvement with health care, he has served other industry initiatives including retail, pharmaceutical, grocery, paper, and automotive.

Jason Wallis serves as Vice President of Payer Solutions at Availity, LLC. Before joining Availity in 2018, he served as Senior Vice President, Data and Network Operations with Experian Health overseeing the organization’s clearinghouse and data strategy. Through technology and process improvements, he led initiatives to reduce costs and improve data quality, providing richer, value-added content to clients. Wallis also served at a leadership capacity for Experian Health’s Patient Access and Content Network business units, where he provided strategic and technical insight to drive product development and sales.

Wallis began his career in software development, which led him to the healthcare IT space and to technology leadership at Passport Health (later acquired by Experian). At Passport he led product and technical teams responsible for several product suites and guided the design and architecture of solutions to meet customers' needs and provide a unique user experience. After the Experian acquisition, he led the merging of clearinghouse teams and expanded his role to include product line ownership and strategy as Vice President, Content Network.

About EHNAC

The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) is a voluntary, self-governing standards development organization (SDO) established to develop standard criteria and accredit organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data. These entities include accountable care organizations, data registries, electronic health networks, EPCS vendors, e-prescribing solution providers, financial services firms, health information exchanges, health information service providers, management service organizations, medical billers, outsourced service providers, payers, practice management system vendors and third-party administrators. The Commission is an authorized HITRUST CSF Assessor, making it the only organization with the ability to provide both EHNAC accreditation and HITRUST CSF certification.



EHNAC was founded in 1993 and is a tax-exempt 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. Guided by peer evaluation, the EHNAC accreditation process promotes quality service, innovation, cooperation and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.ehnac.org , contact info@ehnac.org , or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

