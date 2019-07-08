Mphasis Stelligent Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

Prioritizes security best practices on AWS to accelerate DevOps initiatives

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mphasis Stelligent , a technology services company specializing in DevOps automation on Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced today that it has achieved AWS Security Competency status. This designation recognizes that Mphasis Stelligent has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in Security Operations and Automation - particularly in the area of DevSecOps.

Achieving the AWS Security Competency differentiates Mphasis Stelligent as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized consulting services designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex security projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.



“A strong security posture is absolutely essential to effective DevOps automation,” said Paul Duvall, founder and CTO, Mphasis Stelligent. “With our exclusive focus on Amazon Web Services, we’re able to put security at the foundation of our AWS customer solutions. Our team takes an ‘automate everything’ approach to each engagement by automating security controls and governance through the Continuous Delivery (CD) pipeline. This allows customers to develop on AWS with more speed, consistency, visibility, and confidence, knowing security is built-in.”



Mphasis Stelligent takes a four-phase approach to help enterprises effectively automate security on AWS: Assessment – to profile and identify areas for improvement; Foundations – to determine strategy and lay the foundation for security and compliance; Extended Controls – to mitigate and reduce business risk; and DevSecOps – to automate testing and infrastructure security inspections in a pipeline approach. For more information, visit the Mphasis Stelligent security solution page here: https://stelligent.com/security/.

3M Health Information Systems , Verizon and The Washington Post are just a few of the customers the Mphasis Stelligent team is working with to strengthen their security posture while streamlining their development efforts leveraging AWS.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

For more information about Mphasis Stelligent’s security services, visit https://stelligent.com/security/.

About Mphasis Stelligent

Stelligent is part of Mphasis , a global information technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services. As part of the Mphasis Digital Business Unit, Mphasis Stelligent provides DevOps automation professional services on AWS, enabling engineering teams to focus on creating software users love. The company works closely with its customers to develop fundamentally secure infrastructure automation code, deployment pipelines, and feedback mechanisms for faster, more consistent software and infrastructure deployments. For more information, visit www.Stelligent.com .

