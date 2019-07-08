NewLeaf Brands Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Best Strains, LLC

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLeaf Brands Inc. (CSE:NLB) (OTC: NLBIF) (FSE:0NF) (“NewLeaf Brands” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement (the “Agreement”) with Best Strains, LLC (“Best Strains”) based out of Tennessee, USA. Under the terms of the Agreement, Newleaf Brands will have the rights for distribution of their KURED disposable vape pens, vape cartridges and Fresh Water to convenient stores, liquor stores, novelty/tourist retailers, and other big box retailers throughout Tennessee.

Best Strains was founded by the same family that has been in the wholesale wine, beer, beverage and spirits distribution business since 1939 and is currently distributing to over 3000+ retail locations.

Jason Eskind, Executive Vice President of Best Strains, who is 4th generation to founder Manual Eskind stated, “We are extremely excited to be entering this new market segment with a strong brand and partner in NewLeaf Brands.”

Chief Marketing Officer of Newleaf Brands, Benjamin Martch, commented, “Being that Tennessee is a hub for hemp cultivation, we have been working on getting a distribution agreement with a notable company like Best Strains, LLC for the last few months. Their current partner’s products are being sold in stores throughout the Tennessee market, and we cannot wait to see what they can do with KURED!”

ABOUT NewLeaf Brands

NewLeaf Brands is an innovative Cannabidiol (“CBD”) lifestyle Company. Through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries We are Kured and Drink Fresh Water, the Company’s main business activities encompass the development, marketing and distribution of CBD products (including vaporizer pens and beverages) throughout the United States and internationally. In addition, NewLeaf Brands has extensive retail and cultivation land investments in Oregon.

For further information about NewLeaf Brands, please consult the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company’s website at www.NABrandsInc.com . For further information about We Are Kured, please visit their website at www.wearekured.com .

