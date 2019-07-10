Five Reasons Not To Miss DTC2019 this July

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, ZA, July 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The second edition of the Digital Transformation Congress (#DTC2019) is set to take place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg this July.On 30 July 2019, senior business leaders, CIOs and digital visionaries will convene to explore the strategic trends and technologies that are driving digital transformation and shaping the future of IT and business.#DTC2019 will unite local and international CxOs, line-of-business (LoB) executives, heads of innovation and strategy as well as senior executives to discuss emerging technology trends such as AI, IoT, blockchain, automation, IT security, 5G and robotics, and how they impact business operations.Here are 5 reasons why you should join them:You’ll be in good company – DTC 2019 offers a superior networking experience with the biggest names in the African technology arena. Meet and engage with top of the line speakers, exhibitors, and delegates from organisations such as Google, Transnet, Auto Trader UK, Kwesé iflix, Econet Media, Mafikeng Innovation Hub as well as many others.New business – This is a premier business development opportunity: a high-profile event featuring discussions on the advantages of digital transformation for hundreds of business leaders. You are guaranteed to find new partnerships, investors, leads, and opportunities.New process – Discover how to ensure digital innovation becomes a key process within your organisation as part of your transformation in order to achieve a competitive advantage.Beat challenges – Address the challenges specific to your industry with our industry specific tracks and discussion streams.Real-world approach – Hear real transformation stories from over 30 local and international operators, solution providers, senior government functionaries, CxOs and IT leaders for a cross-industry perspective to overcoming digital disruption.Under the theme, Redefining The Future Organisation Through Digital, the agenda for Digital Transformation Congress will cover a number of technology trends including AI, IoT, blockchain, IT security, 5G, robotics, and how they will impact business operations today.Who should attend DTC 2019?The Digital Transformation congress is the key meeting place for IT and business executives in Africa. The conference will attract senior decision-makers, local and international CxOs, line-of-business (LoB) executives as well as heads of innovation, technology and strategy.How to participate: Join as an attendee : Join local and international CxOs, line-of-business (LoB) executives as well as heads of innovation, technology and strategy to discuss the techniques and tools required to implement a seamless digital transformation strategy that will drive profitability and customer centricity. Join us as an exhibitor : Showcase your technology innovations, projects, and solutions. Put your organisation, company or SME at the centre of this one-of-a-kind gathering. Find new partnerships, investors, leads, and opportunities.For more information regarding the conference, visit: http://www.digitaltransformationcongress.com/ [t]: 011 026 0981/2 [e]: events@itnewsafrica.com



