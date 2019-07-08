/EIN News/ -- Folsom, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Contact: Marissa Travaline

(609) 561-9000 ext. 4227

mtravaline@sjindustries.com

Investor Contact: Dan Fidell

(609) 561-9000 ext. 7027

dfidell@sjindustries.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SJI Declares Quarterly Dividend

FOLSOM, NJ, July 8, 2019 – SJI’s (NYSE: SJI) board of directors declared its regular dividend of $0.28750 per share for the third quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable October 2, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business September 10, 2019. This is SJI’s 68th consecutive year of paying dividends, reflecting the company’s commitment to a consistent, sustainable dividend.

About SJI

SJI (NYSE: SJI), an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas service to approximately 681,000 customers in New Jersey and Maryland through its three regulated natural gas utilities - South Jersey Gas, Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.

###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.