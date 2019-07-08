Telenav Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telenav®, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV), a leading provider of connected-car and location-based services, has selected Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) executive Adeel Manzoor to become the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Manzoor comes to Telenav after serving as Chief Financial Officer & Vice President of Storage & Big Data; Chief Financial Officer & Vice President of Mission Critical Systems & High Performance Compute and as Chief Financial Officer & Vice President of Converged Infrastructure for HPE. At Telenav, he succeeds Fuad Ahmad, who has served as Telenav’s consulting interim CFO since January 2019. Ahmad, a partner of consulting firm FLG Partners, LLC, plans to continue to provide financial consulting services to the company until the end of September for transition purposes.



“Adeel is an accomplished financial executive, and we are extremely pleased to have him join Telenav,” said HP Jin, Telenav Chairman and CEO. “His years of successful and meaningful leadership at HPE and its predecessor Hewlett-Packard Company (HP) are a clear indication of his capabilities. We will leverage his extensive operational and financial expertise as Telenav delivers its next generation of enabled software and services for automobile manufacturers.”

In Manzoor’s multiple CFO positions at HPE, his key responsibilities spanned across full P&L management, short-term forecasting, budgeting, strategic planning, Go-to-Market, OPEX management, R&D portfolio planning, NPI, executive scorecard, executive communications, business intelligence, and strategic initiatives, including M&A.

Other positions he held at HPE or HP include: Head of Strategic Finance & Business Intelligence - Enterprise Group; Director Finance - Investor Relations; Finance Leader, Worldwide Financial Planning & Analysis and Business Performance Analytics; and several Finance Manager positions.

Prior to joining HP, Manzoor worked for Big Four accounting and professional services firm Ernst & Young LLP in the assurance and advisory practice.

“I am honored and very excited as I start the next chapter in my career at Telenav,” said Manzoor. “This is an exciting time for Telenav, as the company evolves from a respected leader in in-car navigation services to a company whose goal is to create the world’s largest network of connected vehicles. To me, being a part of that is exciting and challenging.”

Manzoor holds two master’s degrees, an MBA in International Business from ESCP-EAP Oxford/Asian Institute of Technology and a MS in Accounting and Finance from New Mexico State University. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in both Commerce and Marketing from Punjab University.

He joined Telenav on July 1, and is based in the company’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California.

