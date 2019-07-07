Head of State already home after Cuba visit

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 7 - President João Lourenço arrived in Luanda on Sunday morning, after making a two-day official visit to Cuba, which served to readjust the co-operation protocols. After the state visit, the Head of State stayed for a few more days in the Caribean Island, fulfilling a private agenda.,

At Luanda’s 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the Angolan Head of State, sided by First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço, was welcomed back home by the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, government officials and other state personalities.

During the two days of official visit, The two countries signed several agreements, such as the ones relating to mutual assistance in penal matters and the memoranda in the areas of health and education, as well as the industry sector.

The Angolan President was distinguished with the José Marti Order, having himself also decorated several Cuban personalities with the Agostinho Neto Order.

One of the personalities decorated with the Agostinho Neto Order was the Cuban President, Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermúdez.

President João Lourenço also had a meeting with Angolan scholarship students in Cuba, to whom he appealed for commitment so that the country can benefit from such cadres and boost its development process.

