When to Use A Melanoma Genomic Test for Predicting Prognosis and Guiding Management
SKIN-The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine®: Establishing an evidence-based decision point for clinical use of the 31-gene expression profile test in melanoma
Testing a patient’s particular melanoma genome can help individualize patient care. The 31-gene expression profile (31-GEP) test from Castle Biosciences is a test that can determine whether a melanoma patient has a high or low risk of developing a metastases after diagnosis based on certain DNA features. However, the test should not be used indiscriminately in all patients who are diagnosed with melanoma. A recent article published in SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine helps to shed light on when exactly this test should be ordered by analyzing a large dataset of patients who had undergone prognostic testing and determining which patients had changes in management as a result of their test results.
Authored by Marks et al, the article writes “Patients with thin melanoma represent the majority of cutaneous melanoma patients and a subset of these patients have poor outcomes, which accounts for a significant percentage of melanoma-related deaths. The 31-GEP test was developed and validated to enhance prognostic accuracy in melanoma.” The authors determined that the 31-GEP test should be used to guide management in melanoma tumors that are equal to or greater than 0.3 millimeters thick.
Link to article
(DOI: 10.25251/skin.3.3.2)
