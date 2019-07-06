Deputy defends execution of projects to minimise drought

Lubango, ANGOLA, July 6 - The chairman of the ruling MPLA parliamentary group, Américo Cuononoca, who concluded a visit on Friday to the municipalities of Gambos and Chibia, in the southern Huíla Province, defended the construction of dams and water reservoirs to minimise the effects of the drought affecting the southern part of the country. ,

Speaking to ANGOP, Américo Cuononoca said that boreholes and water points are part of an emergency solution, but there is a need to create conditions for definitive solutions to the problem.

"I am referring to the construction of dams, which can boost the agricultural development of the region, which has agro-pastoral potential," he said.

Américo Cuononoca admitted that it is possible to make better use of the Caculuvare river flow in rainy weather for these projects.

The three-day visit to the province of Huíla served to sympathize with the victims of the drought in the two municipalities (Gambos and Chibia), in particular, and the southern region in general.

