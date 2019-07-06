Over 20,000 IDs issued in children’s campaign

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 6 - At least 25,229 identity cards for underage children were issued during the campaign dubbed “My first ID, moving towards citizenship” held in June this year in the whole country, in an initiative of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights.,

ANGOP has learnt that Luanda Province has issued the highest number of IDs (9,710), followed by Benguela (2,547), Huambo (2,065), Cabinda (1,399), Lunda Norte (1,353) and Huila (1,322).

This year, the figures of the campaign surpassed the result of last year’s similar event, which took place in November.

