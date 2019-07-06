Over 20,000 IDs issued in children’s campaign
ANGOP has learnt that Luanda Province has issued the highest number of IDs (9,710), followed by Benguela (2,547), Huambo (2,065), Cabinda (1,399), Lunda Norte (1,353) and Huila (1,322).
This year, the figures of the campaign surpassed the result of last year’s similar event, which took place in November.
,
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.