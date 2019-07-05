The Tile Shop to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) (the “Company”), a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.



The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. The call will be hosted by Cabell Lolmaugh, CEO, Kirk Geadelmann, CFO, and Mark Davis, Investor Relations.



Participants may access the call/webcast by:



Webcast – IR section of its website at www.tileshop.com.

Call – U.S. – (844) 421-0597

Call – International – (716) 247-5787

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.tileshop.com.



About The Tile Shop



The Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories in the United States. The Company offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. Each store is outfitted with full-room tiled displays which are enhanced by the complimentary Design Studio, a collaborative platform to create customized 3-D design renderings to scale, allowing customers to bring their design ideas to life. The Tile Shop currently operates 140 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia. Learn more online at www.tileshop.com.



The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com. Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

Investor Contact: Mark Davis

Email: mark.davis@tileshop.com

Phone: (763) 852-2978



